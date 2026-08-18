OBstat Expands Nationwide to Strengthen Access to Maternal Health Clinicians

After two years supporting Ob Hospitalist Group programs, OBstat will expand locum tenens operations to offer hospitals and health systems flexible clinician coverage.

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OBstat, the only locum tenens staffing company focused solely on OB/GYN clinicians, today announced that it is expanding services nationwide to provide health care organizations with short-term, transitional, and ongoing clinician coverage to support access to maternal health services.

Hospitals are facing growing challenges maintaining maternity services. According to March of Dimes, more than 100 hospitals closed their obstetric units between 2022 and 2024. Additionally, more than 35% of United States counties are maternity care deserts, meaning they have no birthing facility or obstetric clinician. The federal Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) projects a nationwide shortage of 7,660 full-time equivalent OB/GYNs by 2038, with shortages expected to be more severe in rural areas – up to a 46% reduction in care availability.

Since its founding in 2024, OBstat has built one of the country's largest maternal healthcare specific locum staffing operations by exclusively supporting Ob Hospitalist Group (OBHG), the nation's largest provider of women's health solutions. OBHG offers expert obstetric care through hospitalist programs and its maternal-fetal telemedicine platform, Obtelecare, partnering with more than 300 hospitals across 42 states and employing over 2,000 physicians and certified nurse-midwives.

The partnership has allowed OBstat to develop an OB/GYN-specific infrastructure for recruiting, clinically vetting, credentialing, scheduling, and supporting clinicians. During that time, OBstat has provided more than 150,000 hours of OB/GYN clinician coverage for OBHG hospital partners. OBstat's flexible clinician coverage and OBHG's comprehensive women's health solutions serve distinct and often complementary hospital needs.

"OBstat has been an important staffing partner as Ob Hospitalist Group has expanded its national network," said Nick Sacco, president and chief operating officer at Ob Hospitalist Group. "Its specialized clinician coverage complements the comprehensive programs and services OBHG provides to healthcare facilities by helping healthcare organizations implement temporary, variable staffing support. Together, these offerings give hospitals greater flexibility and access to specialized obstetrics and gynecology expertise in a way that best fits their unique clinical and operational needs."

Healthcare facilities can use OBstat's services to fill immediate schedule gaps, cover planned clinician absences, maintain coverage during recruitment, or support program transitions. This model allows facilities to use locum tenens clinicians at multiple points in their staffing lifecycle.

"Maternal healthcare facilities across the country continue to face persistent workforce shortages that directly impact access to quality care," said Greg Avery, president at OBstat. "Our work with Ob Hospitalist Group allowed us to build an OB/GYN-specific staffing infrastructure and understand how flexible clinician coverage can support hospitals through those changes. We are now extending that capability to hospitals and health systems across the country."

As part of the expansion, OBstat has launched a new platform at obstat.com. Hospital and health-system leaders can use the site to connect with OBstat about immediate and ongoing coverage needs. OB/GYN clinicians can search for available assignments through the platform's jobs board and submit applications using its quick-apply feature.

Learn more at obstat.com and follow OBstat on LinkedIn and Instagram for company updates.

About OBstat

OBstat is the only locum tenens staffing company 100% focused on obstetrics and gynecology. Built through an ongoing partnership with Ob Hospitalist Group, OBstat has provided more than 150,000 hours of clinician coverage since its founding. The company connects health care organizations with OB/GYN clinicians and provides specialized recruiting, clinical vetting, credentialing, scheduling and clinician support. Learn more at obstat.com.

About Ob Hospitalist Group

Ob Hospitalist Group (OBHG) is the nation's largest provider of women's health solutions, offering expert obstetric care through hospitalist programs, Maternal Health Access Solutions and its maternal-fetal telemedicine platform, Obtelecare. OBHG partners with more than 300 hospitals across 42 states and employs over 2,000 physicians and certified nurse-midwives. Visit OBHG.com and obtelecare.com.

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SOURCE OBstat