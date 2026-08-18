OCEAN KEY RESORT & SPA UNVEILS COMPLETE PROPERTY TRANSFORMATION AS KEY WEST WELCOMES THE WORLD FOR FANTASY FEST 2026

KEY WEST, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideally nestled between Key West Harbor and vibrant Mallory Square, Ocean Key Resort & Spa is announcing the completion of its property-wide renovation ahead of the 47th annual Fantasy Fest, taking place October 16-25, 2026. The multi-phase reimagination encompasses a comprehensive redesign of the resort's guestrooms and suites, signature Hot Tin Roof restaurant, White Ibis Boardroom, lobby, and public spaces throughout the property, further elevating Ocean Key as Key West's premier waterfront destination, while offering a fresh, elevated way to experience one of the island's most anticipated annual celebrations.

The transformation also introduces Sweet Bird Bar, a new waterfront gathering place situated adjacent to the lobby, delivering hand-crafted cocktails and decadent small plates in a space that blends tropical exuberance with a touch of playful, vibrant glamour. Drawing subtle inspiration from Tennessee Williams' Sweet Bird of Youth, the design captures a sense of escapism, nostalgia and fleeting beauty, reimagined through a contemporary Key West lens.

The final piece of the redesign is the debut of a custom mural by internationally recognized artist Orla Ananda, whose bold geometric compositions and large-scale installations have transformed luxury hotels, public spaces, and cultural destinations around the world. Designed exclusively for Ocean Key, the mural celebrates the color, creativity, and waterfront spirit of Key West while serving as a striking visual centerpiece for the resort. The installation reflects Ocean Key's commitment to celebrating local culture through thoughtful design while creating an immersive sense of place from the moment guests arrive.

"Ocean Key has always been about creating unforgettable moments that capture the true magic of Key West," said Matt Trahan, Vice President and Regional Managing Director for Noble House Hotels & Resorts. "With the completion of our renovation and the addition of Orla Ananda's signature mural, we've brought that vision to life in every corner of the resort, creating an experience that's both artful and welcoming."

With Fantasy Fest drawing visitors from around the world, Ocean Key provides an elevated homebase in the heart of Key West's annual celebration. This year's festival, themed "Musical Icons and Iconic Musicals," invites guests to embrace their most creative costumes while enjoying a spirited lineup of events, performances, contests, and the legendary Fantasy Fest Parade and Street Fair, all conveniently located just steps from the resort.

Beyond the festivities, guests can unwind in Ocean Key's newly unveiled Sweet Bird Bar, unwind with restorative treatments in SpaTerre, relax at LIQUID Pool Bar & Lounge – featuring an oceanfront infinity pool with private cabanas – or indulge in coastal cuisine in the resort's signature, award-winning restaurant Hot Tin Roof. At sunset, guests are encouraged to retreat to the famed Sunset Pier where panoramic views of the ocean are never out of sight, and daily live entertainment set the scene.

For more information about Ocean Key Resort & Spa, to view the newly completed spaces, or to book a transformative stay, call 305.809.8072 or visit www.OceanKey.com. For high-res resort imagery visit HERE.

ABOUT OCEAN KEY RESORT & SPA

Ideally nestled between Key West Harbor and Mallory Square, where historic Duval Street begins the old town experience, sits Ocean Key Resort & Spa—a luxurious oceanfront property nestled in the heart of Key West. Overlooking the pristine waters where The Gulf meets the Atlantic Ocean, Ocean Key Resort & Spa embodies the charm, energy and eclectic vibe of Key West, while offering the perfect balance of excitement, relaxation and luxury with 100 deluxe rooms and suites, warm breezes and breathtaking views that inspire and energize. The resort features Hot Tin Roof, a AAA Four-Diamond Award restaurant; Sunset Pier, a lively outdoor bar offering waterfront dining and libations; ocean view infinity pool and lounge, LIQUID; newly added Sweet Bird Bard & Lounge; and the resort's luxurious spa, SpaTerre, all working hand-in-hand to capture the elegance and sophistication of Key West island living. For more information, visit www.OceanKey.com or call 305.809.8072.

ABOUT NOBLE HOUSE HOTELS & RESORTS

The Noble House Hotels & Resorts portfolio is a collection of 25 luxury and upscale hotels, resorts, and experiences across North America—all designed for discerning travelers seeking to escape the daily routine. Noble House can be trusted to unlock the most authentic experiences in the most compelling destinations. This promise is delivered through their carefully curated collection that pairs boutique local charm with consistent high service and comfort standards. All concepts within their collection offer immersive, active adventure experiences that bring out the best of their destinations. Headquartered in Seattle, their family-owned business philosophy creates value for each concept's community, environment, ownership, staff, and guests. The portfolio includes: over 75 restaurants, bars, and lounges; the Napa Valley Wine Train; a collection of spas, marinas, and private residences throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; a range of beachfront resorts from California to Florida; luxury retreats in Jackson Hole, Wyo., British Columbia, and Colorado; and award-winning urban hotels in Seattle and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.noblehousehotels.com or call 877.NOBLE.TRIP.

Contact:

Brittany Timms

[email protected]

SOURCE Ocean Key Resort & Spa