Ochsner ranked No.1 in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report

For 15 years in a row, Ochsner Health hospitals rank as the best in Louisiana for overall care; numerous specialties and procedures ranked High Performing by U.S. News & World Report.

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 15th consecutive year, Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans, inclusive of Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus, Ochsner Baptist, and Ochsner Hospital for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, has been named by U.S. News & World Report to its Best Hospitals list, ranking for 2026-2027 as the Best Hospital in Louisiana and the No. 1 hospital in the New Orleans metro area. In addition, the medical specialties of obstetrics and gynecology and pulmonary and lung surgery have been ranked among the Top 50 in the nation.

"For nearly 85 years, Ochsner has been bringing talented people together around a shared purpose and a commitment to putting patients first," said Ochsner Health President and CEO Pete November. "This honor reflects the trust our patients place in us, the expertise of our physicians and care teams, and the progress we continue to make in expanding access, improving quality, and creating exceptional experiences for the communities we serve."

Nationally ranked specialties and High Performing service lines

Obstetrics and gynecology ranked No. 32 in the nation for women's healthcare — an achievement led by the teams at Ochsner Baptist and Ochsner Medical Center - West Bank Campus. Ochsner Medical Center's pulmonary and lung surgery service lines ranked No. 47 in the nation.

Neurology and neurosurgery ranked in the nation's top 10%, as did orthopedics, which ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 1 in the New Orleans metro area. Additionally, numerous procedures and conditions at Ochsner Medical Center have been recognized as High Performing. Fewer than half of the thousands of hospitals evaluated earned the High Performing designation in the 37 types of care evaluated by U.S. News.

2026-2027 Best Hospital accolades for Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans

Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans (inclusive of Ochsner Medical Center – West Bank Campus, Ochsner Baptist, and Ochsner Hospital for Orthopedics and Sports Medicine) was ranked:

No. 1 hospital in Louisiana

No. 1 in New Orleans Metro Area

Nationally ranked specialties: Obstetrics and gynecology (No. 32 in the United States) Pulmonary and lung surgery (No. 47 in the United States)



High Performing in two specialties: Neurology and neurosurgery Orthopedics (No. 1 in Louisiana and New Orleans metro area)



High Performing in the following Procedures and Conditions: Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) Colon cancer surgery Diabetes Gynecological cancer surgery Heart attack Heart bypass surgery Heart failure Hip fracture Hip replacement Knee replacement Leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma Lung cancer surgery Pacemaker implantation Pneumonia Prostate cancer surgery Stroke Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR)





High Performing across Louisiana for medical procedures

Across Ochsner Health, several hospitals were also recognized for excellence. Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center earned High Performing recognition in six procedures and conditions, while Slidell Memorial Hospital, Ochsner LSU Health – Academic Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge also received High Performing distinctions.

"National recognition means the most when it reflects the trust our neighbors place in us every day. Across Louisiana, families know they can count on Ochsner Health for expert care close to home," said Robert Hart, MD, chief physician executive of Ochsner Health and president of Ochsner Clinic. "I'm so proud of our care teams, whose skill and compassion set the standard for healthcare."

Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center was ranked High Performing in the following Procedures and Conditions:

Hip replacement

Kidney failure

Knee replacement

Lung cancer surgery

Leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma

Stroke

Slidell Memorial Hospital was ranked High Performing in the following Procedures and Conditions:

Abdominal aortic aneurysm repair

Hip fracture

Ochsner LSU Health – Academic Medical Center was ranked High Performing in the following Procedures and Conditions:

Leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma

Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge was ranked High Performing in the following procedures and conditions:

Colon cancer surgery

U.S. News' annual Procedures and Conditions ratings are designed to assist patients and their healthcare providers in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

"When patients face a major surgery or a chronic medical condition, having access to clear, quality data is vital," said U.S. News' Managing Editor and Chief of Health Analysis Ben Harder. "A 'High Performing' rating means that Ochsner outperformed a national threshold, giving families a reliable starting point as they consult with their doctors to choose the best place for care."

U.S. News evaluated nearly 4,500 hospitals across 14 adult specialties and 23 procedures and conditions; less than half earned recognition in any of those 37 areas of care. To determine the Best Hospitals, U.S. News analyzed each hospital's performance based on objective measures such as risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications and patient experience. The Best Hospitals Specialty rankings methodology and Procedures and Conditions ratings methodology measure patient outcomes using data from over 800 million records of patient care.

Ochsner is also home to U.S. News' top-ranked hospital for kids in Louisiana for five years running – Ochsner Children's Hospital. To learn more about Ochsner, please visit ochsner.org. For more information on these rankings, visit Best Hospitals.

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is the leading nonprofit healthcare provider in Louisiana, Mississippi and across the Gulf South, delivering expert care at its 47 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers. Ochsner is nationally recognized for inspiring healthier lives and stronger communities through expertise, quality and digital connectivity. In 2025, more than 40,000 dedicated team members and 5,000 employed and affiliated physicians at Ochsner cared for more than 1.6 million people from every state in the nation and 65 countries. To learn more about how Ochsner empowers people to get well and stay well, visit www.ochsner.org.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, insurance, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

SOURCE Ochsner Health