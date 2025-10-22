Patients rank Ochsner's ACO No. 3 in nation for care coordination

Ochsner Accountable Care Network saves $44.8 million for Medicare and ranks in top 11% for quality

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ochsner Accountable Care Network (OACN) has once again been recognized for its top performance in both healthcare quality and cost savings for Medicare patients. OACN, Louisiana's largest Accountable Care Organization (ACO), saved $44.8 million in 2024 while improving care for nearly 60,000 patients. Since its launch in 2013, OACN has saved more than $205 million and improved patient health.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recently released its 2024 report on ACOs in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP). Ochsner ranked No. 3 out of 476 ACOs nationwide for care coordination, based on patient surveys. It also placed in the top 11% for overall quality, showing its dedication to providing excellent, well-organized care.

"By focusing on efficient and seamless care coordination and an exceptional patient experience, OACN consistently delivers outstanding care and value for both our patients and our organization," said Robert Hart, MD, Chairman of the Board for OACN. "Thank you to all of the physicians who work together to make this a success."

What Makes Ochsner Accountable Care Network Stand Out?

Ochsner's success comes from its focus on teamwork, efficiency, and patient satisfaction. Doctors, nurses, and care teams work together to make sure patients get the right care at the right time. This approach has led to better health outcomes and lower costs.

Key achievements in 2024 include:

No. 3 in the nation for care coordination, based on patient surveys.

for care coordination, based on patient surveys. Top 5% for courteous and helpful office staff, based on patient surveys.

for courteous and helpful office staff, based on patient surveys. Top 10% for patients' ratings of their providers.

for patients' ratings of their providers. Top 2% for colorectal cancer screenings.

for colorectal cancer screenings. 94% of patients received breast cancer screenings (14% better than average).

Less than 6% of patients had uncontrolled diabetes (36% better than average).

99% of patients were screened for fall risks (top 4% nationally).

Among the top 9% for depression screening and follow-up care.

OACN also reduced emergency room visits by 3% compared to 2023, showing its focus on preventive care and managing chronic conditions.

What Are ACOs?

ACOs are groups of doctors, hospitals, and healthcare providers who work together to give patients better, more coordinated care. This teamwork helps reduce unnecessary tests and paperwork while improving communication between patients and their healthcare teams.

"Despite rising expenses, Ochsner's top ranking results contributed to a collective $2.4 billion in Medicare ACO savings nationwide this year," said Sidney "Beau" Raymond, MD, OACN Medical Director and Executive Director. "Our doctors and care teams continue to enhance quality and patient satisfaction while lowering costs."

For more information about Ochsner Accountable Care Network and its achievements, visit www.OchsnerHealthNetwork.org.

SOURCE Ochsner Health