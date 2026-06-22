OCI Energy closes $130 million tax equity financing with Greenprint Capital for San Antonio-area battery project

SAN ANTONIO, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI Energy, a leading developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale solar and battery energy storage projects, today announced the successful closing of approximately $130 million in tax equity financing for its Alamo City Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Bexar County, Texas.

The transaction was structured as a tax equity investment with Greenprint Capital, a clean energy investment firm.

OCI Energy announces tax equity financing close for Alamo City BESS

Alamo City BESS is a 120 megawatt / 480 megawatt-hour battery energy storage project being developed by OCI Energy under a long-term Storage Capacity Agreement with CPS Energy, the nation's largest municipally owned electric and natural gas utility.

The closing of tax equity financing marks another major milestone in the project's progression, following the successful completion of construction financing in 2025 and the project's official groundbreaking last month.

"This tax equity transaction reflects the continued momentum behind Alamo City BESS and the strength of our project partnerships," said Sabah Bayatli, President, OCI Energy. "Securing this investment marks a critical step in executing the project's capital structure and underscores the confidence leading financial institutions have in both in OCI Energy and the Alamo City BESS project itself."

"We're proud to partner with OCI Energy on Alamo City BESS, a project that advances critical energy storage infrastructure in ERCOT," said Ed Rossier, Managing Director of Investments at Greenprint Capital. "This transaction represents one of our first investments structured with the technology neutral Clean Electricity Investment Credit, and it underscores our focus on scaling tax-efficient capital solutions to finance dispatchable energy resources. We have strong conviction in OCI's ability to execute and in the long-term value and reliability of battery storage on the power grid."

Designed to deliver flexible, dispatchable energy, the Alamo City BESS will be capable of powering approximately 30,000 homes for up to four hours during periods of peak demand. Its four-hour discharge capability places it within a select group of long-duration storage assets in the ERCOT market, enabling sustained energy delivery when it is needed most.

The project is supported by a consortium of experienced industry partners, including ING, which provided construction financing, LG Energy Solution Vertech as the battery technology provider, and Elgin Power Solutions as EPC contractor.

The Alamo City BESS is expected to enter commercial operation in 2027.

About OCI Energy

OCI Energy is a U.S.-based developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale solar and battery energy storage projects, with a track record of delivering some of Texas' earliest large-scale solar developments. Since 2012, the company has advanced a growing portfolio of projects across key U.S. power markets, spanning the full lifecycle from early-stage development through asset management. With a multi-gigawatt pipeline and continued expansion underway, OCI Energy is helping meet rising energy demand with reliable, secure, and affordable power that supports communities and strengthens the grid.

About Greenprint Capital

Greenprint is a mission-driven investment and capital deployment platform focused on tax-credit-anchored investments in clean energy. With deep expertise in tax credit finance, public-private partnerships, and structured investments, Greenprint partners with renewable energy developers, tax paying corporations, and financial institutions to deliver tax efficient capital to clean energy projects. Since its inception, Greenprint has facilitated more than $3 billion of clean energy investments, supporting projects that drive the energy transition. Learn more at greenprintcapital.com.

Media Contacts

OCI Energy: Leslie Garza-Wright, [email protected], 210-612-4978

Greenprint Capital: Alex Neth, [email protected]

SOURCE OCI Energy