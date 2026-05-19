OCI Energy and CPS Energy break ground on Alamo City Battery Energy Storage Project

One of the largest standalone energy storage projects in the region, Alamo City BESS will bring flexible power and long‑term energy resilience to the San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OCI Energy, CPS Energy, and their project teams gathered in southeastern Bexar County to mark the official start of construction on the Alamo City Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

The ceremonial groundbreaking commemorated the transition from development to the build phase of one of the largest standalone battery energy storage projects in the region. The project is designed to strengthen how the San Antonio community is served during periods of highest electricity use.

From left to right: David Hall, CEO, Elgin Power Solutions; Jaehong Park, President, LG Energy Solution Vertech; Sabah Bayatli, President, OCI Energy; Charles Kim, President & CEO, OCI Enterprises; Rudy Garza, President & CEO, CPS Energy; Dr. Willis Mackey, Vice Chair, CPS Energy Board of Trustees; Sven Wellock, Managing Director, ING

Once completed, the 120 MW / 480 MWh facility will be capable of powering approximately 30,000 homes for up to four hours, delivering critical support during periods of peak demand. By shifting how and when electricity is supplied, the project is designed to help deliver power more efficiently and economically.

"This project represents a significant step forward toward realizing a more resilient, reliable energy system that San Antonians can be truly proud of," said Sabah Bayatli, President, OCI Energy. "This groundbreaking reflects years of thoughtful coordination, planning, and hard work - and once completed, it will help the electric system better manage peak demand events."

OCI Energy developed and financed the Alamo City BESS and will retain ownership under a long‑term storage capacity agreement with CPS Energy, who will have operational control of the facility to serve the San Antonio region when needed.

"Energy storage is a critical component of how we prepare for the future," said Rudy D. Garza, President & CEO of CPS Energy. "Projects like Alamo City BESS give us the flexibility to meet growing demand, integrate more diverse energy resources, and ensure our community has reliable power when it matters most."

Organizations with deep experience across the energy sector are supporting the delivery of this project. ING is providing construction financing, LG Energy Solution Vertech is supplying the battery energy storage technology, and Elgin Power Solutions is serving as the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction contractor.

This collaboration represents a significant investment in the region and a shared commitment to building durable infrastructure that supports Texas' energy system during periods of high demand.

"Breaking ground on Alamo City BESS marks an important milestone in turning plans into real, resilient infrastructure for the San Antonio region," said Sven Wellock, Head of Renewables and Power, Americas, ING. "Battery storage plays a critical role in strengthening grid reliability during periods of peak demand, and we are pleased to support OCI Energy and CPS Energy in delivering a project that combines scale, flexibility, and long-term value for the community."

"We're proud to support the Alamo City energy storage project and to see construction begin," said Jaehong Park, CEO and President of LG Energy Solution Vertech. "This project adds further resiliency and stability to the grid, leveraging energy storage to ease demand constraints and improve energy availability."

"Alamo City BESS represents the kind of forward-looking infrastructure investment needed to support a more reliable and flexible electric grid," said Austin Hall, President, Elgin Power Solutions. "Our team is excited to help deliver a project that will provide long-term value to the San Antonio region and support energy resilience for years to come."

Alamo City BESS is expected to enter commercial operation in 2027.

About OCI Energy

OCI Energy is a U.S.-based developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale solar and battery energy storage projects, with a track record of delivering some of Texas' earliest large-scale solar developments. Since 2012, the company has advanced a growing portfolio of projects across key U.S. power markets, spanning the full lifecycle from early-stage development through asset management. With a multi-gigawatt pipeline and continued expansion underway, OCI Energy is helping meet rising energy demand with reliable, secure, and affordable power that supports communities and strengthens the grid.

About CPS Energy

Established in 1860, CPS Energy is the nation's largest public power, natural gas, and electric company, providing safe, reliable, and competitively-priced service to approximately 970,000 electric and 390,000 natural gas customers in San Antonio and portions of seven adjoining counties. Our customers' combined energy bills rank among the lowest of the nation's 20 largest cities – while generating $10.1 billion in revenue for the City of San Antonio since 1942. As a trusted and strong community partner, we continuously focus on job creation, economic development, and educational investment. We are powered by our skilled workforce, whose commitment to the community is demonstrated through our employees' volunteerism in giving back to our city and programs aimed at bringing value to our customers.

About ING Capital

ING Capital LLC is a financial services firm offering a full array of wholesale financial lending products and advisory services to its corporate and institutional clients. ING Capital LLC is an indirect U.S. subsidiary of ING Bank NV, part of ING Groep NV (NYSE: ING), a global financial institution with a strong European base. The purpose of ING Bank is empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. ING Bank's more than 53,000 employees offer retail and wholesale banking services to customers in over 40 countries. Please note that neither ING Groep NV nor ING Bank NV have a banking license in the U.S. and are therefore not permitted to conduct banking activities in the U.S.

About LG Energy Solution Vertech

LG Energy Solution Vertech is the U.S. energy storage division of LG Energy Solution. Via a single contract, the company delivers complete systems, long-term warranties, expert services, and advanced software. The combination of excellence in technology coupled with nearly two decades of energy storage experience makes LG Energy Solution Vertech a leader in the global energy storage market.

In 2022, LG Energy Solution acquired NEC Energy Solutions and established LG Energy Solution Vertech Inc. By vertically integrating the battery manufacturer and integrator, LG Energy Solution Vertech offers customers a uniquely streamlined experience and comprehensive support through a system-level contracting process. LG Energy Solution Vertech provides bankable, reliable, and comprehensive energy storage solutions as a lifetime energy storage partner.

About Elgin Power Solutions

Elgin Power Solutions is a leading U.S. power system manufacturer and EPC contractor specializing in high voltage substations, battery energy storage systems (BESS), transmission lines, custom switchgear and other high-voltage infrastructure projects. With more than 45 years of experience, Elgin delivers engineered solutions for a wide range of energy markets across North America. Backed by in-house engineering, manufacturing, and construction capabilities, Elgin is known for reliable execution, industry-leading expertise, and a commitment to delivering safe, high-quality power infrastructure solutions that support long-term grid resilience and performance.

Media Contacts

OCI Energy: Leslie Garza-Wright, [email protected] , 210-612-4978

CPS Energy: Sydney Colwell, [email protected], 210-353-2344

ING America Region: Michael Constantine, [email protected] , 646-424-7053

LG Energy Solution Vertech: Licole Sheridan, [email protected] , 914-656-0002

Elgin Power Solutions: Allison Woods, [email protected], 630-485-1509

SOURCE OCI Energy