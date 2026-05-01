OCP Rack Market worth $4.32 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global OCP Rack Market is projected to grow from USD 2.02 billion in 2026 to USD 4.32 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period.

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OCP Rack Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2030

2020–2030 2026 Market Size: USD 2.02 billion

USD 2.02 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 4.32 billion

USD 4.32 billion CAGR (2026–2030): 21.0%

OCP Rack Market Trends & Insights:

The OCP Rack Market is experiencing strong growth, driven by the rapid expansion of hyperscale data centers and AI workloads.

The neocloud providers are projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 34.3% during the forecast period.

The AI (training and inference) segment is estimated to hold the largest market value during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to account for the largest market value of USD 905.6 million in 2026.

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The increasing adoption of rack-scale integration is driving the OCP Rack Market, as operators move from component-level deployments to fully integrated rack systems. Instead of deploying servers, networking, and cooling separately, data centers are increasingly procuring pre-configured racks that are factory-integrated and validated. OCP rack architectures, aligned with Open Compute Project standards, support this approach by enabling standardized layouts, shared power infrastructure, and simplified interconnects. This reduces on-site integration time, minimizes deployment risks, and improves consistency across large-scale rollouts. The approach is particularly relevant for AI and high-density environments where coordination between compute, power, and cooling is critical. In addition, rack-scale systems allow operators to accelerate time-to-capacity while maintaining operational predictability. As deployment timelines become a key competitive factor, the shift toward integrated rack solutions is expected to drive broader adoption of OCP-based designs.

The neocloud providers are projected to grow fastest in the market during the forecast period.

Neocloud providers are projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the OCP Rack Market, supported by their distinct cost structures and performance requirements. These operators typically function with tighter margins and focus on maximizing compute output per rack, making power efficiency and space utilization critical factors. OCP rack designs enable this by offering simplified mechanical layouts, shared power infrastructure, and support for higher-density configurations. Their compatibility with liquid cooling further enhances efficiency by addressing thermal constraints associated with AI and HPC workloads. Additionally, neocloud providers often adopt a multi-vendor procurement strategy to optimize costs and maintain flexibility, which aligns with the open and standardized nature of OCP architectures. Their expansion is also largely driven by greenfield deployments, where OCP-based infrastructure can be implemented without legacy constraints. This allows faster adoption of advanced rack designs and positions neocloud providers as a key driver of growth in the OCP Rack Market.

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By application, the AI (training & inference) is estimated to hold the largest market value during the forecast period.

The largest market share of AI (training and inference) in the OCP Rack Market is driven by the concentration of infrastructure investments in AI-enabled data centers. Training workloads require high-performance compute clusters, while inference workloads extend across cloud, enterprise, and edge environments, creating continuous demand for scalable rack infrastructure. OCP rack designs enable efficient deployment of these workloads by supporting high-density configurations and integrated power and cooling systems. Their standardized architecture also allows operators to replicate deployments across multiple sites with reduced engineering effort. In addition, increasing adoption of rack-scale design approaches, where compute, networking, and cooling are integrated within a single system, further supports OCP rack penetration. As AI workloads move from experimentation to large-scale production, both training and inference collectively drive the majority of infrastructure demand, reinforcing their leading market position.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow fastest during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate in the OCP Rack Market due to ongoing capacity additions and evolving infrastructure strategies among cloud and colocation providers. Countries such as Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and India are witnessing increased investment in AI-ready data centers, where higher rack power density and advanced cooling capabilities are required. OCP rack designs address these requirements by enabling efficient power distribution and supporting liquid cooling integration. Additionally, regional operators are increasingly adopting standardized and modular infrastructure to reduce deployment complexity and improve scalability. The presence of local manufacturing ecosystems and ODM partnerships also supports cost-effective deployment of OCP-compliant systems. Unlike North America and Europe, where legacy infrastructure can slow transitions, many Asia Pacific deployments are being designed from the ground up with OCP alignment. This combination of new capacity, technology adoption, and infrastructure modernization is expected to drive the highest CAGR in the region.

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Top Companies in OCP Rack Market:

The Top Companies in OCP Rack Market include Rittal (Germany), Dell Technologies (US), Sanmina Corporation (US), Legrand (France), Vertiv (US), Eaton (Ireland), Belden (US), Wiwynn Corporation (Taiwan), Lite-on Cloud Infrastructure (Taiwan), Cheval Group, Gigabyte (Taiwan), and Chatsworth Product (US).

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