OCuSOFT Inc. Introduces Retaine® Ultra PF™

ROSENBERG, Texas, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCuSOFT Inc., a privately held eye and skin care company, proudly announces the launch of Retaine® Ultra PF™, a moisture-rich eye drop available in a convenient preservative-free multi-dose bottle. While Retaine® MGD™ Advanced remains the premium choice for moderate-severe Dry Eye conditions, Retaine® Ultra PF™ provides an economical alternative for long-term therapeutic use.

Retaine Ultra PF

As more patients seek non-preserved artificial tears for everyday use, Retaine® Ultra PF™ offers eye care professionals an additional option within the trusted Retaine® family of products. The innovative multi-dose delivery system provides the convenience of a dropper bottle while delivering maximum economy. Packaged in a 10 mL bottle, Retaine® Ultra PF™ is designed to provide patients with a multi-dose lubricant eye drop option in a format that supports everyday use and value-conscious purchasing decisions.

"We continue to see strong interest in non-preserved artificial tears from both patients and eye care professionals," said Troy Smith, Sr. Vice President of Group Development at OCuSOFT Inc. "With Retaine® Ultra PF™, we are expanding our portfolio with a multi-dose option that combines convenience, accessibility, and value."

Joining the company's existing line of Retaine® brand products, OCuSOFT® Retaine® Ultra PF™ is available online at www.ocusoft.com and through eye care professionals.

About OCuSOFT Inc.

OCuSOFT Inc. is a privately-held company widely known for its OCuSOFT® Lid Scrub® (OLS) family of eyelid hygiene products. OCuSOFT Inc. offers a complete line of eye care products including not only the OLS hygiene group but also Retaine® MGD™ Advanced™ preservative-free artificial tears, Retaine® CMC®, HypoChlor® Spray, and many others. OCuSOFT Inc. established the Southwest Research & Technology Center which houses numerous eye care related companies including Primera Research Pharma, LLC. Through a licensing agreement, Primera Compounding, LLC developed the first medicated eyelid cleanser containing both OLS coupled with azithromycin, now available through prescription as Biune™ Eyelid Spray.

For more information on OCuSOFT Inc.:

Contact: Troy Smith, Sr. Vice President of Group Development

Phone: (800) 233-5469

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE OCuSOFT Inc.