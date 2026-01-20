OCuSOFT Inc. Launches Retaine® Omega Forté™ Liquid Supplement for Superior Nutritional Support in Dry Eye Management

ROSENBERG, Texas, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCuSOFT Inc. a privately-held eye care pharma company recognized as developing the first eyelid hygiene cleansing agent, proudly announces the launch of Retaine® Omega Forté™, a highly purified omega-3 nutritional supplement formulated to provide superior support for individuals suffering from dry eye symptoms.

Retaine Omega Forte Liquid

Formulated with patient compliance and clinical performance in mind, Retaine® Omega Forté™ delivers a potent daily dose of omega-3 essential fatty acids—2,490 mg of EPA and DHA, plus 405 mg of additional omega-3s—in a convenient, lemon-flavored liquid that leaves no fishy aftertaste.

Retaine® Omega Forté™ is formulated exclusively with high-quality anchovy oil sourced from the cold Pacific waters off the coast of South America. Certified by ORIVO for full traceability and authenticity, the supplement is manufactured using the OmniPure TG® process, ensuring unparalleled purity, freshness, and a sensory profile that meets the highest standards.

Unlike many omega-3 products, Retaine® Omega Forté™ utilizes the natural triglyceride form, which studies show is absorbed up to 70% more efficiently than ethyl ester forms.

"Omega-3s have long been recognized for their role in ocular surface health. With Retaine® Omega Forté™, we're offering a supplement that not only meets the needs of dry eye sufferers, but also addresses consumer concerns around quality, bioavailability, and taste," said George Haines, Executive Vice President of OCuSOFT Inc.

OCuSOFT® Retaine® Omega Forté™ Liquid Supplement is available through eyecare professionals and at www.ocusoft.com, and joins the company's existing lineup of trusted Retaine® brand products.

About OCuSOFT Inc.

OCuSOFT Inc. is a privately-held company widely known for its OCuSOFT® Lid Scrub® (OLS) family of eyelid hygiene products. OCuSOFT Inc. offers a complete line of eye care products including not only the OLS hygiene group but also Retaine® MGD™ Advanced™ preservative-free artificial tears, Retaine® CMC®, HypoChlor® Spray, and many others. OCuSOFT Inc. established the Southwest Research & Technology Center which houses numerous eye care related companies including Primera Research Pharma, LLC. Through a licensing agreement, Primera Compounding, LLC developed the first medicated eyelid cleanser containing both OLS coupled with azithromycin, now available through prescription as Biune™ Eyelid Spray.

