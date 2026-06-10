Odie and Haven Partner to Expand Embedded Pet Insurance Access Through High-Trust Distribution Channels

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Odie and Haven announced a strategic partnership to expand access to pet insurance through embedded, high-trust distribution channels, meeting pet parents where they live, adopt, and make important decisions about their pets' care.

Through this partnership, Haven will offer Odie pet insurance to pet parents through its network of partner channels, including multi-family housing operators and animal shelters. The collaboration pairs Odie's established pet insurance program with Haven's distribution-first model, which focuses on making coverage available at moments when pet parenting is top of mind.

As part of its strategy, Haven recently secured a collaboration with one of the largest multifamily property management platforms in the United States. The collaboration, which officially launched on June 1st, will make Haven's coverage available to approximately 1.2 million residents nationwide, representing one of the largest embedded pet insurance distribution opportunities in the category to date.

For Odie, the collaboration reflects a shared belief that the next phase of pet insurance growth will be driven by smarter, more accessible distribution. "Many pet parents want to do the right thing for their pets and are actively looking for ways to make the high costs of pet care more manageable," said Miles Thorson, CEO and Co-Founder of Odie. "Haven's distribution model helps bring Odie's insurance capabilities to a highly qualified audience of pet parents who want to ensure they can care for their pets when it matters most."

Founded by Lauren de Leon, Haven was created around the insight that the biggest barrier to pet insurance is not the product itself but when and where it is introduced to pet parents. While veterinary costs continue to rise and more families view pets as essential members of the household, only about 4% of pets in the United States are insured. Haven addresses that gap by partnering with organizations that already have trusted relationships with pet parents, including property management companies and animal shelters.

"Haven was created to meet pet parents where they already are. When someone is moving into a pet-friendly apartment, adopting a new cat or dog, or making decisions about their pet's future care, those are the moments when protection should be simple and accessible," said Lauren de Leon, Founder and CEO of Haven Pet Insurance. "Odie provides us with an established pet insurance program, high-quality technology, and a seamless integration experience, enabling us to move quickly to support partners who want to offer value to their pet-loving communities."

The multifamily collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies. For Haven, it validates the opportunity to embed pet insurance into residential experiences at a national scale. For Odie, it expands its coverage reach through its strategic embedded and white-label partner model, designed to reduce friction for pet parents and open new pathways into an underpenetrated insurance category.

In addition to its multifamily channel, Haven has launched a shelter partnership program, now live with two partners. The program, designed to align Haven's growth with the rescue community, includes a $10 donation to partner shelters and operates with zero staff burden.

Together, Odie and Haven continue to expand access to pet insurance by moving beyond traditional customer acquisition models. The partnership reflects both companies' commitment to making pet insurance more available and better connected to the moments when pet parents are already making meaningful decisions for their pets.

About Odie

Odie Pet Insurance is a wellness-first, national pet health insurance brand founded with a revolutionary spirit and caregiving goal to provide all dog and cat owners with access to essential pet care services through a centralized digital hub. Leveraging its technology-enabled platform, Odie simplifies access to vital pet care services for strategic partners – expanding reach, revenue streams, and product portfolios. To learn more about Odie, visit GetOdie.com. For information about strategic partnerships, visit Business.GetOdie.com.

About Haven Pet Insurance

Haven Pet Insurance is an insurtech solving pet insurance's biggest challenge: distribution. Rather than competing in the crowded direct-to-consumer market, Haven solves distribution through high-trust partner channels where pet owners already live and make decisions, primarily multifamily housing operators and animal shelters. Haven is administered by Odie Pet Insurance and licensed across the majority of the United States. Learn more about Haven by visiting HavenPet.com.

Media Contact:

Debra Hyman

929-992-1550

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SOURCE Odie Pet Insurance