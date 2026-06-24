Odie Announces Partnership with Magiq to Build the Foundation for AI-Native Insurance Operations

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Odie Pet Insurance ("Odie"), a technology-forward provider of pet insurance and wellness coverage, announced today a partnership with Magiq, the AI operating system for regulated industries. Over the past several months, Odie has worked with Magiq to structure and automate workflows across customer support, claims, and accounting, helping the company to improve operational consistency, create efficiencies, and accelerate onboarding.

Magiq

As part of this collaboration, Magiq has worked alongside Odie's teams to observe how work is performed, translate it into structured workflows and standard operating procedures, and embed enhanced workflows and AI agents directly into the tools employees use every day. In practice, the platform provides Odie with a shared operating layer for human teams and AI agents, helping to ensure that routine tasks, exception handling, and compliance checks adhere to the same operational standards.

Through this partnership, Odie has seen improvements in operational efficiency across key areas of the organization. The company has reduced onboarding time for new team members from weeks to days, increased claims throughput by nearly 4x, and achieved a 10% lift in renewal retention.

The partnership comes as the pet insurance industry continues to experience rapid growth and rising consumer expectations. As more pet parents turn to insurance and wellness solutions to manage the financial unpredictability of veterinary care, providers must deliver not only accessible coverage but also consistent, transparent, and operationally disciplined service experiences.

For Odie, Magiq has become an important part of its infrastructure. "Pet insurance is a high-trust product. Members often engage with us during stressful moments, so operational execution matters just as much as product design," said Miles Thorson, CEO and Co-Founder of Odie Pet Insurance. "As Odie continues to scale, Magiq has helped us bring greater structure, visibility, and consistency to the processes that support our policyholders."

Magiq is built on a simple thesis: AI agents cannot operate safely in regulated industries without the right operational foundation. The platform observes how work happens, turns it into executable workflows, routes tasks dynamically to the assigned operator or agent, applies policy-level rules like coverage triggers and pre-existing condition checks, and verifies every step with a full compliance audit trail. The result is a workforce where humans and AI agents execute the same workflows, against the same standards and audit requirements, and where every completed task makes the next one a candidate for automation.

"The hard part of agentic AI in regulated industries isn't the AI. It's the operational foundation underneath it," said Giancarlo Stanton, CEO and Co-Founder of Magiq. "Odie understood that earlier than most. They built a real platform underneath their product, and the result is a company that's genuinely AI-native rather than AI-decorated."

About Odie Pet Insurance

Odie Pet Insurance Marketing, Inc. is a licensed insurance producer offering and administering pet insurance policies and wellness plans. Odie provides flexible pet insurance and wellness solutions designed to help pet parents plan for unexpected veterinary expenses and routine care. Through its technology-enabled platform, Odie supports direct-to-consumer offerings, embedded insurance partnerships, white-label solutions, and other strategic distribution models. To learn more about Odie, visit GetOdie.com. For information about strategic partnerships, visit Business.GetOdie.com.

About Magiq

Magiq is the AI operating system for regulated industries. Built by veteran insurance operators, Magiq captures how work actually gets done, turns it into executable workflows with a full compliance audit trail, and runs them with humans and AI agents working side by side. Magiq is the operating layer the next generation of insurance is being built on. For more information, visit usemagiq.com.

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SOURCE Odie Pet Insurance