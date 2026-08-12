The two patent applications cover technologies designed to enable AI agents to connect with enterprise systems, plan operational workflows, and execute tasks securely within predefined boundaries.

ISTANBUL, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Odine, a global technology partner combining consultancy, system integration, and AI-powered product innovation, has filed two patent applications together with its subsidiary OdineLabs, further strengthening its R&D efforts in artificial intelligence and next-generation software technologies. The applications cover technologies designed to enable AI agents to understand enterprise systems, establish secure and continuously updated connections with them, and autonomously plan and execute operational tasks within predefined rules and security boundaries.

Odine and OdineLabs File Two Patent Applications Focused on Enterprise AI Technologies

Together, the technologies address two fundamental requirements for the adoption of AI within enterprise environments: establishing a reliable interaction layer between AI agents and existing software systems, and enabling those agents to manage operational workflows securely and adaptively. This integrated approach is intended to support the faster, more reliable, and more sustainable deployment of AI solutions across complex enterprise infrastructures.

The first patent application focuses on the structured connectivity infrastructure required for AI agents to communicate securely with enterprise software systems while remaining aligned with the latest system updates.

The technology analyzes enterprise software components, including microservices, application programming interfaces (APIs), and databases, and automatically generates the structured definitions required for AI agents to interact with these systems. It also monitors changes within the underlying systems to ensure that these definitions remain current. By automating this process, the technology aims to reduce the need for manual documentation and integration efforts while enabling more reliable, efficient, and continuously updated interaction between AI agents and enterprise software environments.

The second patent application focuses on the end-to-end planning, execution, and continuous optimization of operational tasks by AI agents.

The technology is designed to analyze operational workflows, error conditions, and deviations within target systems; generate appropriate task execution plans; and carry out those plans through AI agents operating within predefined rules and security boundaries. By evaluating the outcomes achieved, the system can continuously refine operational processes and improve future workflows. This approach aims to reduce the extensive manual configuration often required across IT operations, business process automation, and technical support, enabling processes to be managed in a more dynamic, adaptive, secure, and automated manner.

Two Technologies Form a Unified Enterprise AI Architecture

When combined, the two technologies form a unified architecture in which AI agents can first analyze the digital environment in which they operate, establish and maintain the necessary system connections, and then securely plan and execute operational tasks. This allows AI to move beyond information generation and serve as an active technology layer that supports enterprise operations, responds to changing conditions, and continuously optimizes processes.

The patent applications reflect Odine's capabilities in AI-powered automation, supported by OdineLabs' R&D focus on artificial intelligence, sovereign cloud architectures, and agentic multi-cloud management, as well as the company's expertise in developing proprietary platforms and advanced technologies. Odine continues to bring high-value technologies to global markets, supporting organizations in their transition toward smarter, more secure, and autonomous enterprise operations.

About Odine:

Odine (BIST: ODINE) is a global technology partner combining consultancy, system integration, and AI-powered product innovation. With over 25 years of experience, Odine enables organizations to modernize and transform their digital infrastructures with precision, resilience, and scalability. Our expertise spans from designing and integrating next-generation networks to developing intelligent, cloud-native solutions, agentic AI capabilities, and sovereign cloud architectures that empower both telecom operators and enterprises to operate with greater control, agility, and efficiency. OdineLabs, Odine's dedicated innovation and R&D subsidiary, extends this strategic focus through research and technology development. By combining vendor-neutral advisory, deep integration capabilities, and cutting-edge AI innovation, Odine supports its customers in building future-ready infrastructures that drive efficiency, agility, and long-term growth.

www.odine.com

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SOURCE Odine