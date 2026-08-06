ISTANBUL, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Odine, a global technology partner, has once again reinforced its leadership in the Virtualization category of the Top 500 ICT Companies Türkiye Research.

The award ceremony for the 'Top 500 ICT Companies Türkiye Research – BİLİŞİM 500,' one of the most comprehensive and well-established benchmark studies of Türkiye's ICT industry, was held on August 5, 2026. Bringing together leading representatives of the industry, the event saw Odine rank first in the Virtualization category for the third consecutive year, extending its leadership in this field.

Odine Leads in Virtualization for the Third Consecutive Year at the Top 500 ICT Companies Türkiye Research

Speaking on behalf of Odine at the ceremony, COO, Bora Yücel stated that artificial intelligence systems are evolving from tools that merely generate information into structures capable of making and executing decisions on behalf of companies. He emphasized that this transformation has elevated operational control, security, and technological sovereignty to matters of strategic importance for both organizations and nations.

Highlighting the importance of keeping and processing Türkiye's data within national borders, training AI models locally, and managing critical systems through locally engineered technologies, Bora Yücel underlined the significance of these capabilities for national security. He also noted that the technological expertise and strong collaborations required to establish sovereign AI factories in Türkiye would play a decisive role in this process.

Odine received the first-place award in the Virtualization category, which was accepted by Fırat Kerim Ersoy, Vice Chairman of the Board, Odine.

Commenting on the award, Fırat Kerim Ersoy, said:

"Being recognized as the leader in the Virtualization category once again is a meaningful reflection of our long-standing technology expertise and the projects we have successfully delivered in the field. We thank all our colleagues who contributed to this achievement, as well as our stakeholders for their continued trust. At Odine, we transform our R&D and engineering capabilities into secure, scalable, and sustainable solutions that enable organizations to use their infrastructure resources more efficiently, manage complex technology environments more effectively, and strengthen control over their data in a technology landscape increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence."

Since 2019, Odine has consistently ranked among the leading companies across multiple categories in the Top 500 ICT Companies Türkiye Research. Focusing its product-driven R&D activities on artificial intelligence, data sovereignty, sovereign cloud architectures, and agentic multi-cloud management, the company develops locally engineered platforms and solutions that enable organizations to manage complex technology infrastructures more securely, intelligently, and holistically.

Media Contact:

Deniz Şekerci,

Marketing Manager,

[email protected]

SOURCE Odine