ISTANBUL, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Odine, a global technology partner specializing in next-generation digital infrastructure and AI-driven orchestration, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with Logate in which Odine holds a 53% majority stake and GTech to accelerate regional growth in financial technology and digital banking solutions.

Odine, Logate and GTech Join Forces to Accelerate Regional Growth in Financial Technologies

Under the agreement, the Parties will focus on expanding GTech's Symphony Banking and advanced data analytics platforms, which have been guiding the digital transformation of institutions for a quarter-century, across the Balkans and Europe, while scaling Logate's digital banking and financial software solutions in Türkiye and the Middle East & Africa. The collaboration aims to combine regional expertise with strong engineering capabilities to drive meaningful commercial impact across multiple markets.

The partnership encompasses regulatory alignment initiatives, joint value proposition development, coordinated go-to-market strategies, and structured commercial modeling. By aligning their technology portfolios and market strengths, the Parties aim to enable faster market entry and sustainable cross-regional expansion.

Following its majority acquisition of Logate, Odine has expanded its strategic footprint beyond telecommunications infrastructure into high-growth digital verticals, including fintech, public technologies, and enterprise software. This agreement represents a key step in Odine's growth trajectory, reinforcing its ambition to integrate regional technology capabilities into scalable global platforms.

Through its international operational footprint and ecosystem-driven approach, Odine will serve as a strategic catalyst in building an interconnected financial technology landscape across Europe and MEA.

About Odine:

Odine (BIST: ODINE) is a global technology partner combining consultancy, system integration, and AI-powered product innovation. With over 25 years of experience, Odine enables organizations to modernize and transform their digital infrastructures with precision, resilience, and scalability. Our expertise spans from designing and integrating next-generation networks to developing intelligent, cloud-native solutions that empower both telecom operators and enterprises. By combining vendor-neutral advisory, deep integration capabilities, and cutting-edge AI innovation, Odine supports its customers in building future-ready infrastructures that drive efficiency, agility, and long-term growth.

www.odine.com

About Logate:

Logate is an enterprise software development company, working with telecoms and banks internationally to deliver successful digital transformation, improved customer and employee experience. In the telco domain, Logate is specialized in providing a 3GPP compliant, Open Source Network Functions covering IP policy management, subscriber data management and charging control over all access technologies (WiFi, VoWiFi, DSL/FTTH, 3G, 4G, 5G) for millions of user accounts, completely cloud-native, linearly scalable and supporting distributed deployment while offering absolute service continuity and custom service building. Logate adds value to businesses by providing decades long telco expertise and being a long term partner to telecoms while they develop and evolve.

https://logate.com/

About Gtech:

GTech stands as a pioneering technology enterprise, delivering value-added services and solutions within the realm of digital transformation processes. With it's dedicated to crafting state-of-the-art software solutions for the financial sector, not only empowers its clients to seamlessly deliver real-time banking services but also facilitates a reduction in their operational expenditures.

https://www.gtech.com.tr/

