ODNA® Talent Launches Advanced AI-Powered Talent Intelligence Platform Built Around the Job

ask ODNA connects role definition, job-specific assessment design, secure delivery, practical reporting, and manager-ready guidance

DONALDSONVILLE, La., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ODNA® Talent today announced the public launch of its role-specific talent intelligence and assessment platform. The platform connects job requirements, advanced AI support, more than 200 validated scales, candidate identity and assessment integrity tools, and practical reporting in one system.

The ODNA® Talent workflow begins with the role. ask ODNA reviews job information and recommends relevant assessment scales for user approval before secure delivery, practical reporting, development guidance, and human-led workforce decisions. The ODNA® Talent platform gives employers one place to administer assessments, review candidate scores, explore analytics and reports, and manage account activity.

"Most assessments start in the wrong place. They start with the test. We start with the job," said John P. Beck, Jr., founder and CEO of ODNA Talent. "The role should define the assessment. That gives the employer better evidence and gives the hiring manager something they can actually use."

ODNA Talent begins by defining the work. A job description, the ODNA Role Blueprint, and company-defined criteria establish what successful performance requires. The Role Blueprint creates a structured view of the position's responsibilities, performance expectations, operating environment, and success criteria.

At the center of the platform is ask ODNA, the advanced AI engine inside ODNA Talent. It works in two modes:

Assessment Architect Mode: Before an assessment is built, ask ODNA analyzes the job description, the optional ODNA Role Blueprint, and company criteria. It identifies role requirements, recommends relevant measures from more than 200 validated scales, and explains why each recommendation connects to the work. Users review, refine, and approve the recommendations before finalizing the assessment.

Before an assessment is built, ask ODNA analyzes the job description, the optional ODNA Role Blueprint, and company criteria. It identifies role requirements, recommends relevant measures from more than 200 validated scales, and explains why each recommendation connects to the work. Users review, refine, and approve the recommendations before finalizing the assessment. Report Analysis Mode: After the candidate report is ready, ask ODNA turns assessment output into practical workforce intelligence. It can prepare candidate comparisons, executive summaries, interview questions, development plans, coaching direction, report translations, and manager-ready next steps.

The same workflow carries into secure assessment delivery. Candidate identity and assessment integrity tools can limit copy-and-paste activity, flag external clicks, review candidness indicators, and add optional identity verification and session image capture. These tools do not assume that candidates are doing something wrong. They are intended to protect the assessment process and provide additional context when something needs to be reviewed.

Reports include a role-specific Fit Score, expected behaviors, an Interview Guide, interview questions, response notes, a structured interview rating system, candidate comparisons, and development guidance. Scores alone are not enough. The value comes from turning results into better questions and better conversations.

"AI can review more information faster, but it does not and should not make the employment decision," Beck said. "That decision belongs to the organization. ODNA Talent keeps the job, the evidence, and human judgment connected from beginning to end."

ODNA Talent is designed for hiring, leadership, safety, sales, service, employee development, and workforce planning. Assessment results and ask ODNA guidance support a broader decision process. They do not replace interviews, experience, references, performance information, professional review, or the organization's responsibility for final decisions.

ODNA Talent also released the free 2026 Buyer's Guide to Talent Assessment Platforms. The 24-page guide compares job relevance, assessment science, AI support, candidate integrity, reporting, human review, implementation requirements, and total cost.

Organizations can explore the platform, download the Buyer's Guide, or schedule a focused demonstration using one of their own positions.

About ODNA® Talent

ODNA® Talent, a brand of B1 Companies Incorporated, is a role-specific talent intelligence and assessment platform. It helps organizations define role requirements, select relevant measures, support assessment integrity, review results, prepare structured interviews, compare talent, and turn workforce data into practical hiring and development guidance. Human judgment remains at the center of every workforce decision. Learn more at ODNATalent.ai.

Media Contact

John P. Beck, Jr.

Founder and CEO

ODNA® Talent

1-833-673-1999

[email protected]

https://odnatalent.ai

SOURCE ODNA® Talent