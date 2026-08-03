Odyssey Wins $934 Million Contract to Execute End-to-End Cybersecurity Test Operations for the U.S. Air Force Test Center's 96th Cyber Test Group

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Odyssey, a leading provider of integrated defense capabilities and technologies, has been awarded a $934 million Technical and Management Advisory Services (TMAS) contract to support the U.S. Air Force Test Center's 96th Cyber Security Test Group (CTG). The company will serve as the Prime contract lead for the development test organization, executing and operating full-spectrum cybersecurity testing for critical weapon systems, including new code deployment and sensor hardening. As part of the new contract, Odyssey will evaluate readiness for developed capabilities to perform effectively in real-world operations and fulfill warfighter needs.

"Odyssey looks forward to applying our nearly 30 years of deep engineering, test, and cybersecurity expertise in support of this critical area for the U.S. Air Force," said Matt Kasberg, CEO of Odyssey. "Supporting the Air Force Test Center's CTG mission as lead test organization for C5ISR, cybersecurity, and electronic warfare operations developmental testing aligns directly with Odyssey's experience across the Department of War (DoW), specifically our strong presence and unique understanding of successful program evolution through rigorous technical acquisition cycles. Executing on tip-to-tail cybersecurity operations allows us to better integrate and empower critical networks across the defense landscape, creating the resilient platforms needed to enable warfighter readiness and ensure absolute dominance in the cyber domain."

The TMAS 3 CTG contract consists of a base year plus four option years, encompassing a workforce of nearly 750 full-time employees. The base of operations will be headquartered at Eglin Air Force Base, with a footprint spanning 12 additional sites across the continental United States.

About Odyssey

Odyssey is a team of world-class technical, engineering, and acquisition experts integrating, sustaining, and advancing the systems, capabilities, and warfighters that protect America and its allies. Odyssey meets the military's operational needs by integrating layered defense systems from equipment, technology, and services to data, information, and business operations. The company accelerates defense systems acquisitions, providing greater value to the U.S. government with expertise, execution, and solutions. We bring industry insight and domain-specific proficiency to augment capability and carry the voice of the warfighter throughout acquisition and program management.

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SOURCE Odyssey