Proven Performance Secures Odyssey Recompete of Intestinal Infection Research with Walter Reed Army Institute of Research

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Odyssey, a leading provider of integrated defense capabilities and technologies, announced today it has been awarded a recompete contract to research and develop new countermeasures and interventions for the Diarrheal Disease Group within the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR).

"Being awarded this recompete contract by WRAIR, reaffirms Odyssey's Life Sciences Group role as a trusted partner in delivering advanced, comprehensive and impactful research to inform the development of such critical countermeasures," said Stefania Dobre, Executive Director of Odyssey's Life Sciences Group. "The innovations developed will not only support the U.S. Armed forces, but will also have a global impact in fighting common pathogens - Shigella, Campylobacter, and Enterotoxigenic E. coli - that lead to diarrheal disease."

Partnering with Goldbelt Apex, the 5-year contract research objectives focus on the development of prophylactics, vaccines and therapeutics against the most common pathogens that when combined are a major source of illness among deployed warfighters. These illnesses can impact the warfighter for upwards of four days resulting in an unplanned reduction in force.

"Our WRAIR Diarrheal Disease Research (DDR) department has contributed to the development of seven different vaccine products, including one that has reached Phase II clinical trial and another that is in Phase I testing," said Dr. Bob McLinden, Senior Program Manager at Odyssey. "The significant and impactful work this department has done and will continue to do is what makes it the premier enteric pathogen countermeasure research program in the DoD."

