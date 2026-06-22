New campaign features real stories from OfferUp users who turned everyday purchases into entrepreneurial opportunities

SEATTLE, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OfferUp, the mobile marketplace that helps millions buy, sell, and connect locally, is launching a new campaign spotlighting entrepreneurs and small business owners who have used the platform to help launch and grow their businesses. From sourcing affordable equipment and inventory to connecting with local communities, OfferUp has become part of the entrepreneurial journey for thousands of business owners across the country.

OfferUp Honors Small Businesses by Spotlighting Entrepreneurs Who Built Their Companies Using the Platform OfferUp Honors Small Businesses by Spotlighting Entrepreneurs Who Built Their Companies Using the Platform

Through the Dreams Start Here campaign, OfferUp is launching a series of social-first video stories across Meta, TikTok, and YouTube featuring two entrepreneurs whose businesses began with a single purchase on the platform. What started as a secondhand grill for one entrepreneur and a classic car listing for another eventually became thriving businesses, underscoring how local buying and selling can sometimes become the foundation for a business, side hustle, or new opportunity.

From Local Purchases to Growing Businesses

Victor Villa launched Villa's Tacos with a $500 secondhand grill he found on OfferUp, building the business from his grandmother's backyard in Los Angeles into three restaurant locations with Michelin Bib Gourmand recognition for three consecutive years. In February 2025, Villa's Tacos gained national visibility when it appeared in Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LIX halftime show. Villa continues to use OfferUp to source equipment and supplies for his growing business.

Carmen Vera's journey began with a 1979 Oldsmobile Cutlass she discovered on OfferUp for $4,000. After leaving her union job to pursue her passion for restoring classic cars, Vera and her business partner spent seven months restoring the vehicle from the ground up. Today, she runs a restoration business serving customers across the country, from the West Coast to Hawaii and Texas.

"Victor and Carmen represent exactly the kind of stories that remind us why we do what we do. OfferUp was built to help people buy, sell, and connect locally, and it's incredible to see how a single purchase or local connection on the platform can help someone turn an idea into a business," said Kelly Stephenson, SVP of Brand at OfferUp. "We're proud to have played a role in helping entrepreneurs like Victor and Carmen get started, and to celebrate the many people using OfferUp to turn ideas, side hustles, and passions into something real."

Where Entrepreneurial Journeys Begin

OfferUp is a vital part of the origin story of thousands of entrepreneurs. The platform supports small business owners at every stage, whether that's sourcing affordable tools and equipment to get started, creating professional listings to reach local customers, connecting directly with buyers in their community, or building a reputation through verified reviews. Thousands of businesses sell across multiple categories on the platform, spanning furniture and home goods, electronics, auto parts, sporting goods, and more.

According to OfferUp's latest Recommerce Report, 57% of sellers use money earned through secondhand transactions to cover bills and everyday expenses, and 28% put those earnings toward long-term goals. For many, what starts as a few listings quickly becomes something bigger. The platform's reach is broad with more than 1 in 6 U.S. adults using OfferUp and over 30 million transactions on the platform each year.

For business owners ready to take the next step, OfferUp has dedicated tools designed specifically for growing businesses. Learn more at business.offerup.com.

More details about Victor and Carmen's stories, including their video interviews, are available here.

About OfferUp

OfferUp is unleashing the power of local. From great deals on new and secondhand finds to pro services, home rentals, jobs, advice, and more, our mobile marketplace helps people discover more of what they need, right where they are. Built with simplicity and safety at the core, our trusted platform empowers millions to buy, sell, and connect in their communities. The OfferUp app is available on iOS and Android and has consistently ranked among the top shopping apps. Founded in 2011 and based in Bellevue, WA, OfferUp serves local markets nationwide and was used by more than 1 in 6 adults in the U.S. in 2024. OfferUp is backed by leading investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Warburg Pincus, GGV Capital, T. Rowe Price, and Coatue Management. Learn more: https://about.offerup.com and https://business.offerup.com/.

SOURCE OfferUp