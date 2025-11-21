With Rising Costs Top of Mind, 81% of Americans Plan to Shop Secondhand for Holiday Gifts, OfferUp Reports

Secondhand is taking a real share of holiday budgets, with 81% of Americans planning to spend at least some of their gifting budget on secondhand items and 1 in 4 (27%) planning to spend up to half.

Economic pressure is widespread, with 93% of shoppers concerned about rising holiday costs and 70% searching for deals or discounts.

Gen Z stands out, with nearly half (48%) planning to sell items to cover gifts or travel, and 95% open to buying secondhand if it means paying less.

Nearly nine in ten shoppers (89%) say they would choose a local secondhand seller to avoid holiday shipping delays and fees.

SEATTLE, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OfferUp, the mobile marketplace that helps millions buy, sell, and connect locally, released its 2025 OfferUp Recommerce Report: Holiday Special Release. The findings reveal that secondhand is taking a meaningful share of holiday budgets. Eighty-one percent of Americans plan to put at least some of their holiday gift budget toward secondhand items, and 1 in 4 (27%) plan to allocate as much as half. Beyond affordability, shoppers say they're choosing local resale to avoid shipping delays and to find gifts that feel more personal and meaningful.

Secondhand Is Helping Shoppers Navigate a More Expensive Holiday Season

Holiday budgets remain under pressure this year, with 93% of Americans saying they're concerned that rising prices will impact their holiday shopping. To manage costs, most shoppers are planning on searching for discounts (70%), waiting for sales or promotions (63%), or even buying fewer gifts (48%).

Secondhand has also become one of the most effective ways to stretch holiday budgets — and shoppers are increasingly turning to both online resale and local secondhand options to do so. Eighty-four percent of shoppers say they would buy an item on a resale platform instead of new if they could find the same product for less, a figure that climbs to nearly 95% among Gen Z.

At the local level, shoppers say secondhand offers even more value. The top reasons they would buy from a local secondhand seller this holiday season include finding unique or one-of-a-kind items (61%), getting lower prices (58%), supporting local sellers (38%), and avoiding shipping delays (37%). Resale is also becoming a key income source this holiday, with 1 in 3 (32%) Americans - and nearly half (48%) of Gen Z - planning to sell items to help cover the cost of holiday gifts or travel.

Shoppers Want Gifts That Feel More Unique and Personal

As shoppers reassess what they buy, they are increasingly seeking gifts that feel thoughtful and distinctive. Vintage and collectible items lead all secondhand categories this year, with 40% of shoppers naming them as the items they're most likely to buy secondhand this holiday season. Clothing and accessories (37%) and toys and kids items (29%) follow closely behind.

Shoppers are also increasingly comfortable receiving secondhand gifts. Two-thirds (67%) of Americans say they are happy receiving a secondhand item in good or excellent condition, making it more acceptable than receiving a regifted item (58%) or a dupe (40%).

Shipping Stress Is Changing Where People Shop

While people are embracing secondhand for its value and uniqueness, shipping stress remains a major practical motivator. Eighty-five percent of shoppers feel stressed about holiday shipping, and 74% have had a gift arrive late or not at all.

These frustrations are pushing shoppers toward more reliable, local alternatives. Almost 9 in 10 Americans (89%) would buy from a local secondhand seller to avoid delays and fees. Faster pickup, lower costs, and more control over the transaction are motivating shoppers to look for great gifts within their own communities.

Holiday Decor Is Getting a Second Life

Secondhand trends extend beyond gifting. More than one-third (36%) plan to buy secondhand or vintage holiday decor, and 11% of people (and 16% of Gen Z) plan to borrow or swap decor with friends or family.

Those who shop for secondhand decor say they do so to save money (74%), find unique or one-of-a-kind pieces (61%), or reduce waste (43%). Gen Z, in particular, is driven by sustainability, with nearly half (49%) saying they choose secondhand decor to reduce their environmental impact.

These holiday findings reflect the broader rise of recommerce, with the U.S. secondhand market projected to reach $306.5 billion by 2030, according to OfferUp's 2025 Recommerce Report .

Methodology

The 2025 OfferUp Recommerce Report: Holiday Special Release was fielded in November 2025, with a sample of 1,500 U.S. adults. The survey was conducted by the online market research company Pollfish.

About OfferUp

OfferUp is unleashing the power of local. From great deals on new and secondhand finds to pro services, home rentals, jobs, advice, and more, our mobile marketplace helps people discover more of what they need, right where they are. Built with simplicity and safety at the core, our trusted platform empowers millions to buy, sell, and connect in their communities. The OfferUp app is available on iOS and Android and has consistently ranked among the top shopping apps. Founded in 2011 and based in Bellevue, WA, OfferUp serves local markets nationwide and was used by more than 1 in 6 adults in the U.S. in 2024. OfferUp is backed by leading investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Warburg Pincus, GGV Capital, T. Rowe Price, and Coatue Management. Learn more: https://about.offerup.com .

