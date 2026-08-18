Ohalo® Lands Another Agriculture Industry Veteran, Appointing Rob Dunlop as VP, Global Commercial

Agriculture leader from Monsanto, Bayer, and Nutrien Ag Solutions brings deep breeding, agronomy, and commercial experience to accelerate global adoption of Ohalo's Boosted Breeding™ seed solutions.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohalo® today announced the appointment of Rob Dunlop as Vice President, Global Commercial. Dunlop joins Ohalo from Inari, where he served as Chief Commercial Officer, and brings more than 30 years of global experience spanning breeding, agronomy, technology strategy and commercial leadership.

In his new role, Dunlop will lead the development of agronomic and support systems for growers planting Ohalo's breakthrough Boosted seed products. Rob will also manage channel partnerships that will bring Boosted seed to market around the world.

Rob Dunlop joins Ohalo to accelerate global adoption of Ohalo's Boosted Breeding™ seed solutions.

"True potato seed is an entirely new crop system for farmers, requiring testing new farming methods, training growers on those methods, and supporting them throughout the season," said Dave Friedberg, CEO of Ohalo. "Rob has spent his career at the intersection of breeding, the field, and commercial. We couldn't have a better leader helping us bring this innovation to growers."

Ohalo's Boosted Potato seed makes potato farming dramatically more efficient, shifting away from bulky, disease-carrying tubers that require massive investments in storage, equipment, fuel, fungicides, labor, and time, and replacing them with small seed that can be quickly and affordably deployed using standard planter equipment. With yield gains in excess of 20%, elimination of the majority of production costs, and reduction of pest and disease risk, commercial potato farmers can target $2,000 or more in additional profit per acre.

Beyond potatoes, Boosted Breeding is bringing radical change to a growing pipeline of crops — work that depends on strong agronomic and channel foundations as new varieties reach the field.

Dunlop most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer at Inari, leading global commercial strategy for the company's high-value seed designs in broadacre crops. Prior to Inari, he served as Vice President, North America Seed at Nutrien Ag Solutions, where he was responsible for the company's seed business across the region, having previously held leadership roles in digital, agronomy and breeding at the company.

Earlier in his career, Dunlop spent more than a decade at Monsanto and then Bayer in breeding, technology strategy, and sales leadership positions across Africa, Europe, Asia and the United States. He began his career as a tree breeder in South Africa before moving into corn breeding, giving him firsthand experience with agriculture at every scale and across multiple continents and crops.

"Ohalo is doing something the seed industry has talked about for decades but never delivered — putting real, scalable improvements in productivity into the hands of growers through true potato seed," said Dunlop. "I've spent my career helping deliver new technology from the breeding program to the field, and I'm excited to help build the agronomy and channel foundation that will drive the adoption of this transformative technology at scale."

About Ohalo

Ohalo® is sowing the seeds of tomorrow. Founded in 2019, Ohalo develops novel breeding systems and improved plant varieties that help farmers grow more food with fewer natural resources, increasing the yield, resiliency, and genetic diversity of crops to sustainably feed our population. Ohalo's breakthrough technology, Boosted Breeding™, will usher in a new era of improved productivity to radically transform global agriculture. For more information, visit www.ohalo.com.

SOURCE Ohalo Genetics, Inc