Ohio Communities Invited to Help Shape Grid Growth Project

Open houses will give residents the opportunity to learn and provide input on a critical effort to strengthen the power grid in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Communities across Ohio are invited to a series of open houses beginning Sept. 21 to learn about the proposed Grid Growth 765-kilovolt (kV) Transmission Line Project and help shape its development.

Pictured here is existing 765‑kV transmission infrastructure, similar in type to what is proposed for the Grid Growth Project.

The project is designed to strengthen Ohio's electric grid by improving reliability, increasing transmission capacity and supporting the state's growing electricity needs. Residents, landowners and local leaders are encouraged to attend the open houses to learn more about the project, meet with project representatives and share feedback before potential route options are refined.

A complete schedule of open houses is available at GridGrowthVentures.com.

The project, which consists of separate West and East line segments, is being developed by Grid Growth Ventures (Grid Growth), a joint venture of Transource Energy LLC (jointly owned by American Electric Power and Evergy) and FirstEnergy Transmission LLC.

Growing demand from data centers, electrification and other emerging technologies is driving the need for additional infrastructure in Ohio. PJM Interconnection (PJM), the regional grid operator, forecasts nearly 4,800 megawatts (MW) of additional electricity demand across the region by 2032. This trend aligns with Ohio's growing economic competitiveness, highlighted by CNBC's 2026 ranking of Ohio as the No. 1 state for business in the nation, reflecting strengths in infrastructure, affordability and support for business growth.

To maintain reliability and support future growth, the electric transmission system must expand alongside that demand. Investing in the transmission grid today helps ensure Ohio can meet future energy needs efficiently while supporting long-term reliability and affordability for customers. New high-voltage transmission infrastructure will move electricity more efficiently across the state, reducing stress on existing facilities and creating additional pathways for power to reach the communities that depend on it.

To address these needs, PJM selected Grid Growth in February 2026 to develop approximately 220 miles of new transmission infrastructure, including four new 765-kV transmission lines and one new 345-kV transmission line extending from the Indiana-Ohio border in Darke County to Guernsey County, Ohio.

Grid Growth West includes two new 765-kV transmission lines and one 345-kV double-circuit transmission line across Darke, Shelby, Miami, Champaign, Clark, Madison, Union and Franklin counties.

includes two new 765-kV transmission lines and one 345-kV double-circuit transmission line across Darke, Shelby, Miami, Champaign, Clark, Madison, Union and Franklin counties. Grid Growth East includes two new 765-kV electric transmission lines in Pickaway, Fairfield, Coshocton, Muskingum and Guernsey counties.

These high-voltage transmission lines function like interstate highways for electricity, helping move power more efficiently to where it is needed most while creating multiple transmission pathways that strengthen reliability across the region. Route options under consideration will be available for public review at 13 open houses throughout communities along the proposed corridor.

"Reliable electricity powers nearly every aspect of modern life – from our homes and schools to hospitals, farms and local businesses," said Stacey Burbure, President of Grid Growth Ventures. "As Ohio's demand for electricity continues to grow, we need a transmission system that can safely and reliably move power where it's needed. Grid Growth will strengthen that system by creating new pathways for electricity to reach communities across the region while supporting Ohio's continued growth. Just as importantly, we're committed to listening to local residents and ensuring community input helps shape this project every step of the way."

Shaping the Project Together

The final route for the project has not been selected. Open house attendees will have the opportunity to review preliminary study areas, meet one-on-one with project experts and share information about local communities, land uses and environmental features that may help inform route development.

Following the open houses in September, the project team will evaluate community feedback and develop preliminary route options. A second round of open houses is planned for early 2027, providing additional opportunities for public input before applications are submitted to the Ohio Power Siting Board in spring 2027.

How the Grid Growth Project Helps Communities

The Grid Growth Project is designed to deliver benefits for families, businesses and essential services throughout Ohio by:

Strengthening electric reliability for homes, schools, hospitals, businesses and essential services.

for homes, schools, hospitals, businesses and essential services. Increasing transmission capacity to support Ohio's growing demand for electricity.

to support Ohio's growing demand for electricity. Creating additional transmission pathways that allow electricity to reach communities more efficiently while reducing stress on existing infrastructure.

that allow electricity to reach communities more efficiently while reducing stress on existing infrastructure. Improving the efficiency of the electric grid by creating a stronger, more flexible transmission network that helps deliver electricity where it is needed most and supports long-term affordability for customers.

by creating a stronger, more flexible transmission network that helps deliver electricity where it is needed most and supports long-term affordability for customers. Supporting long-term economic growth by providing the electric infrastructure needed for future business investment and community development.

For communities along the proposed corridor, construction will support hundreds of skilled jobs, generate local spending and contribute tax revenue that can help support schools, emergency services, libraries, healthcare facilities and other local priorities. Industry and federal research show that every $1 invested in infrastructure can generate up to $1.50–$2.50 in broader economic activity, amplifying these local benefits over time.

"Businesses across Ohio, from manufacturers and technology companies to local, small businesses, depend on a reliable electric grid to operate, invest and grow," said Steve Stivers, President & CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. "As demand for electricity continues to increase, modernizing our state's transmission infrastructure is an important part of creating an environment where businesses can thrive. The Ohio Chamber of Commerce supports investments that help ensure Ohio has the infrastructure needed to power innovation, attract new opportunities and support a strong economy for years to come."

"A modern electric grid is critical to attracting new investment and supporting Ohio employers," said Pat Tiberi, President and CEO of the Ohio Business Roundtable. "As energy needs continue to grow, projects like Grid Growth help provide the infrastructure businesses need to operate efficiently, remain competitive and plan for long-term success."

Construction of Grid Growth will also support skilled union labor and generate economic activity throughout the project corridor.

"Grid Growth won't just strengthen Ohio's energy infrastructure that powers our homes and businesses," said IBEW International President Kenneth W. Cooper. "This project will create good family-sustaining, union jobs that support our communities."

For additional project information, upcoming open house dates and project updates, visit GridGrowthVentures.com.

About Grid Growth

Grid Growth Ventures was formed to develop electric transmission infrastructure that improves reliability, increases transmission capacity and supports Ohio's long-term economic growth. Following PJM's identification of new transmission needs, Grid Growth's proposed solutions were selected and approved in 2026. The project will advance through engineering, environmental review, public engagement and the Ohio Power Siting Board process before construction begins.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.