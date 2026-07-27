Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Reports 2nd Quarter Earnings

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (Nasdaq: OVBC) (the "Company") reported consolidated net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, of $2,927,000, a decrease of $1,283,000, or 30.5%, from the same period the prior year. Earnings per share for the second quarter of 2026 were $.62 compared to $.89 for the prior year second quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net income totaled $7,224,000, a decrease of $1,392,000, or 16.2%, from the same period the prior year. Earnings per share were $1.53 for the first six months of 2026 versus $1.83 for the first six months of 2025. Return on average assets and return on average equity were .89% and 8.48%, respectively, for the first half of 2026, compared to 1.16% and 11.30%, respectively, for the same period in the prior year.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. CEO, Larry Miller said, "Our performance through the first half of 2026 was driven by solid growth in net interest income and a stable net interest margin. Results for the period reflected an increase in provision for credit losses, which are associated with a small number of large commercial credits. Based on our ongoing review, we believe the elevated risk is confined to these specific relationships and does not reflect a broader deterioration in portfolio credit quality. Overall, we remain confident in the strength of our balance sheet and our long-term outlook."

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, net interest income increased $863,000, and for the six months ended June 30, 2026, net interest income increased $2,611,000 from the same respective periods last year. These increases were related to the increase in average earning assets. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, average earning assets increased $178 million and $149 million from the same periods last year, respectively, which was primarily related to growth in average loan balances. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, average loans increased $152 million from the same period last year, which occurred mostly within the targeted commercial lending segments. The growth in average earning assets was funded primarily from promotional offerings for certificates of deposit and new money market accounts for individual and business customers. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, the average balance of certificates of deposit and money market accounts increased $135 million and $25 million, respectively, from the same period last year.

For the second quarter of 2026, the net interest margin was 3.93%, a decrease from 4.17% for the second quarter of 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, the net interest margin was 3.97%, a decrease from 4.01% for the same period last year. The decrease in the net interest margin was related to the cost of funding sources increasing at a greater pace than the yield on earning assets. Comparing the first half of 2026 to the first half of 2025, the yield on earning assets improved in relation to the growth in higher yielding loans that now comprise a larger percentage of earning assets, along with the improvement in the yield on securities. During the second half of 2025, the Company sold $36.9 million in securities where the yield on securities sold went from 1.35% to 4.52% on the securities purchased, which has benefited interest income in 2026. Included in the yield on earning assets for the second quarter and first half of 2025 was the recognition of a market discount on purchased loans totaling $817,000, which was not replicated during the same periods in 2026. For the first half of 2026 versus the first half of 2025, the cost of funding sources increased as the composition of funding sources shifted to higher cost deposit sources, such as, certificates of deposit and money market accounts that were offered pursuant to certain promotional offerings mentioned above. These promotional deposit offerings were utilized to fund loan growth and to maintain an appropriate liquidity position. Although the net interest margin contracted, the additional growth in earning assets more than offset the decrease.

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, the provision for credit loss expense totaled $3,755,000, an increase of $2,607,000 from the same period last year. The increase in the quarterly provision for credit loss expense was primarily the result of the $4,531,000 increase in specific allocations on two collateral dependent loans, additional reserves required for the $31 million quarterly increase in loan balances, and quarter-to-date net charge-offs of $148,000. These increases in reserves were partially offset by a net decrease in modeled loss rates, primarily in relation to the improvement in unemployment projections, and by a decrease in certain qualitative risk factors related to improved trends surrounding delinquency and net charge-offs for select portfolios, along with the reduced exposure of borrowers servicing debt as their loans adjust to a market rate. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, the provision for credit losses was $5,377,000, an increase of $3,813,000 from the same period last year. The year-to-date provision for credit loss expense was primarily the result of the $6,561,000 increase in specific allocations on two collateral dependent loans, additional reserves required for the $50 million year-to-date increase in loan balances, and year-to-date net charge-offs of $426,000. Partially offsetting these increases were lower reserves due to a decrease in certain qualitative risk factors, as mentioned above, and lower modeled loss rates in relation to improved economic indicators. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans was 1.44% at June 30, 2026, compared to 1.40% at December 31, 2025, and .45% at June 30, 2025. The allowance for credit losses was 1.33% of total loans at June 30, 2026, compared to .96% at December 31, 2025, and .99% at June 30, 2025. In general, the increase in the allowance for credit losses was related to the exposure on a select group of loan relationships and was not reflective of the loan portfolio as a whole. Of the stressed loan relationships, one is a commercial loan to an automobile dealership and the other is a commercial real estate loan for the construction of a hotel.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, noninterest income increased $338,000 and decreased $20,000, respectively, from the same periods last year. During the second quarter of 2026, the Company participated in an exchange offer initiated by Visa Inc., where 954 Visa Class B-1 shares were tendered by the Company in exchange for a mix of Visa Class B-3 and Class C common stock. The Company then marked its Visa Class C common stock to fair value and recorded a $377,000 gain based on the conversion privilege of the Visa Class C common stock and the price of Visa Class A common stock. Also contributing to higher noninterest income was interchange income earned on debit and credit cards, which increased $70,000 and $156,000 during the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to the same periods from 2025, respectively. Lastly, during the six months ended June 30, 2026, income from bank owned life insurance increased $137,000 due to the receipt of life insurance proceeds. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, electronic refund check and deposit fees decreased $135,000 and $675,000, respectively, from the same periods in 2025 due to the expiration of a tax processing agreement with a third party.

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, noninterest expense totaled $11,245,000, an increase of $196,000 from the same period last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, noninterest expense totaled $22,546,000, an increase of $679,000, or 3.1%, from the same period last year. The Company's largest noninterest expense, salaries and employee benefits, increased $359,000 as compared to the second quarter of 2025, and increased $694,000 as compared to the first half of 2025. The increases were primarily related to annual merit increases and to health insurance premiums. Further contributing to higher noninterest expense was software expense, which for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, increased $74,000 and $206,000, respectively, from the same periods last year. The increase was primarily related to an investment in software to enhance internal processes. In addition, FDIC insurance expense increased $77,000 and $135,000, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to the same periods last year. The increase was related to a higher assessment base due to growth in assets and to an increase in the assessment rate in relation to higher nonperforming loans. Partially offsetting these increases was a decrease in data processing expense which decreased $605,000 during the second quarter of 2026, and $619,000 during the first half of 2026, compared to the same periods from 2025. The decrease was primarily related to the recovery of $544,000 from a vendor for a billing error for services provided over a specific time period.

The Company's total assets at June 30, 2026 were $1.661 billion, an increase of $79 million, or 5.0%, from December 31, 2025. The increase in assets was primarily the result of a $50 million increase in total loans and a $32 million increase in balances maintained at the Federal Reserve. At June 30, 2026, total deposits increased $79 million from year end 2025, which occurred primarily within time deposits and money market accounts. At June 30, 2026, shareholders' equity increased $3.1 million from year end 2025. This was primarily from year-to-date net income of $7.2 million, partially offset by cash dividends paid of $2.3 million and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income of $1.8 million.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. The holding company owns The Ohio Valley Bank Company with 19 offices in Ohio and West Virginia, and Loan Central, Inc. with six consumer finance offices in Ohio. Learn more about Ohio Valley Banc Corp. at www.ovbc.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this earnings release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "appears," "intends," "targeted" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying those statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements because of various factors and possible events, including: (i) changes in political, economic or other factors, such as inflation rates, recessionary or expansive trends, taxes, the effects of implementation of federal legislation with respect to taxes, tariffs and government spending and the continuing economic uncertainty in various parts of the world; (ii) competitive pressures; (iii) fluctuations in interest rates; (iv) the level of defaults and prepayment on loans made by the Company; (v) unanticipated litigation, claims, or assessments; (vi) fluctuations in the cost of obtaining funds to make loans; (vii) regulatory changes; and (viii) other factors that may be described in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made to reflect unanticipated events.

Contact: Scott Shockey, CFO (740) 446-2631



OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Financial Highlights (Unaudited)





































Three months ended

Six months ended







June 30,

June 30,







2026

2025

2026

2025

PER SHARE DATA



















Earnings per share



$ 0.62

$ 0.89

$ 1.53

$ 1.83

Dividends per share



$ 0.25

$ 0.23

$ 0.48

$ 0.45

Book value per share



$ 36.80

$ 34.12

$ 36.80

$ 34.12

Dividend payout ratio (a)



40.24 %

25.74 %

31.30 %

24.61 %

Weighted average shares outstanding 4,711,001

4,711,001

4,711,001

4,711,001























DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT (in 000's)















Dividends reinvested under



















employee stock ownership plan (b) $ -

$ -

$ 206

$ 195

Dividends reinvested under



















dividend reinvestment plan (c)

$ 330

$ 330

$ 644

$ 712























PERFORMANCE RATIOS



















Return on average equity



6.82 %

10.79 %

8.48 %

11.30 %

Return on average assets



0.70 %

1.12 %

0.89 %

1.16 %

Net interest margin (d)



3.93 %

4.17 %

3.97 %

4.01 %

Efficiency ratio (e)



60.08 %

63.09 %

60.89 %

63.51 %

Average earning assets (in 000's)

$ 1,586,515

$ 1,408,945

$ 1,552,518

$ 1,403,233























(a) Total dividends paid as a percentage of net income.













(b) Shares may be purchased from OVBC and on secondary market.









(c) Shares may be purchased from OVBC and on secondary market.









(d) Fully tax-equivalent net interest income as a percentage of average earning assets.





(e) Noninterest expense as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income.













































OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)











Three months ended

Six months ended

(in $000's)



June 30,

June 30,







2026

2025

2026

2025

Interest income:



















Interest and fees on loans



$ 19,998

$ 17,984

$ 39,402

$ 34,679

Interest and dividends on securities

2,514

2,416

5,003

4,695

Interest on interest-bearing deposits with banks 966

639

1,548

1,465

Total interest income



23,478

21,039

45,953

40,839

Interest expense:



















Deposits



7,533

5,988

14,564

12,121

Borrowings



547

516

1,103

1,043

Total interest expense



8,080

6,504

15,667

13,164

Net interest income



15,398

14,535

30,286

27,675

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 3,755

1,148

5,377

1,564

Noninterest income:



















Service charges on deposit accounts 774

723

1,519

1,443

Trust fees



89

100

181

203

Income from bank owned life insurance and















annuity assets



242

243

620

483

Mortgage banking income



38

40

75

77

Electronic refund check/deposit fees 0

135

0

675

Debit / credit card interchange income 1,349

1,279

2,584

2,428

Unrealized gains on equity securities 377

0

377

0

Tax preparation fees



42

38

650

634

Other



275

290

468

551

Total noninterest income



3,186

2,848

6,474

6,494

Noninterest expense:



















Salaries and employee benefits

6,553

6,194

12,900

12,206

Occupancy



541

493

1,065

1,014

Furniture and equipment



338

338

656

688

Professional fees



466

500

939

1,000

Marketing expense



305

279

585

558

FDIC insurance



241

164

482

347

Data processing



364

969

1,275

1,894

Software



661

587

1,334

1,128

Other



1,776

1,525

3,310

3,032

Total noninterest expense



11,245

11,049

22,546

21,867

Income before income taxes



3,584

5,186

8,837

10,738

Income taxes



657

976

1,613

2,122

NET INCOME



$ 2,927

$ 4,210

$ 7,224

$ 8,616

































OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP - Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





























(in $000's, except share data)











June 30,

December 31,















2026

2025

ASSETS



















Cash and noninterest-bearing deposits with banks





$ 15,519

$ 14,845

Interest-bearing deposits with banks









62,565

31,052

Total cash and cash equivalents









78,084

45,897

Debt securities available for sale









250,236

253,906

Debt securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $1 in 2025 and 2024 5,404

5,452

Equity securities











376

0

Restricted investments in bank stocks







5,258

5,258

Total loans











1,246,114

1,196,018

Less: Allowance for credit losses









(16,610)

(11,519)

Net loans











1,229,504

1,184,499

Premises and equipment, net











22,357

20,509

Premises and equipment held for sale, net







390

400

Accrued interest receivable











5,485

5,476

Goodwill











7,319

7,319

Bank owned life insurance and annuity assets







42,960

43,305

Operating lease right-of-use asset, net







1,408

923

Deferred tax assets











6,082

5,621

Other assets











6,573

4,089

Total assets











$ 1,661,436

$ 1,582,654























LIABILITIES



















Noninterest-bearing deposits











$ 319,288

$ 314,131

Interest-bearing deposits











1,089,140

1,015,536

Total deposits











1,408,428

1,329,667

Other borrowed funds











41,822

44,848

Subordinated debentures











8,500

8,500

Operating lease liability











1,408

923

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet commitments





731

871

Other liabilities











27,161

27,588

Total liabilities











1,488,050

1,412,397























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Common stock ($1.00 stated value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized;









5,490,995 shares issued)











5,491

5,491

Additional paid-in capital











52,321

52,321

Retained earnings











137,969

133,007

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)







(3,702)

(1,869)

Treasury stock, at cost (779,994 shares)







(18,693)

(18,693)

Total shareholders' equity











173,386

170,257

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity







$ 1,661,436

$ 1,582,654

SOURCE Ohio Valley Banc Corp.