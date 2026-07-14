OVBC ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio Valley Banc Corp. [Nasdaq: OVBC] Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per common share payable on Aug. 10, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 24, 2026.

"As America marks 250 years of independence, we are reminded that extraordinary achievements are possible when people come together in pursuit of a shared vision. The 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence demonstrated remarkable courage and conviction, pledging their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor to secure a brighter future for generations to come. Today, we are blessed to enjoy the freedoms and opportunities made possible by their sacrifice. Inspired by that same spirit of dedication, our team of community bankers is committed to our Community First mission—working every day to strengthen the communities we call home and make a lasting, positive difference in the lives of those we serve," OVB Chief Executive Officer Larry Miller said.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is based in Gallipolis, Ohio. The company owns The Ohio Valley Bank Company, with 19 offices in Ohio and West Virginia, and Loan Central, Inc., with six consumer finance offices in Ohio. Learn more about Ohio Valley Banc Corp. at www.ovbc.com.

Contact: Scott Shockey or Bryna Butler, 740-446-2631, 1-800-468-6682

SOURCE Ohio Valley Banc Corp.