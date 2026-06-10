Ohm Health Receives Calm Tech Certification for the Resonance Lamp, Joining Fewer Than 100 Certified Products Worldwide

Screenless resilience-building tool recognized for technology that respects attention, supports wellbeing, and integrates seamlessly into daily life.

RICHMOND, Va., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohm Health today announced that the Resonance Lamp has received Calm Tech Certification, recognizing the product's commitment to technology that works in harmony with human attention rather than competing for it.

In collaboration with industrial design firm Whipsaw, the Ohm Resonance Lamp offers a screenless approach to building stress resilience. Instead of tracking performance, it guides users through clinically validated breathing exercises designed to improve heart rate variability (HRV) and support the body's natural relaxation response.

"When designing the Resonance Lamp, we knew it had to respect human attention or we'd miss the mark," said James McGoff, founder and CEO at Ohm Health. "Guided breathing can have a profound impact on stress resilience, but we need to create the conditions where all of the tech-friction disappears. Our goal was to build a tool that makes guided breathing feel intuitive, enjoyable, and hopefully a bit magical. We're really proud to be one of the first 100 products to earn the certification."

"Calm Tech Institute is really excited to welcome the Resonance Lamp to the family of Calm Tech Certified products," added CTI founder Amber Case. "The interface is outstandingly warm and human. The high certification score reflects strong performance across our 81-point evaluation framework and a clear commitment to calm tech principles."

The certification adds to a growing list of recognitions for the Resonance Lamp. In May, Ohm Health announced it received a Red Dot Award for design and was named one of Athletech News' Most Innovative Fitness & Wellness Companies of 2026.

The Resonance Lamp is currently available for pre-order with shipments starting in late 2026.

About Ohm Health

Founded in 2024, Ohm builds tools that help people use their bodies to change their minds. The Ohm Resonance Lamp is designed to help people manage their stress and improve resilience. For more information and to pre-order, visit https://ohm.health.

SOURCE Ohm Health