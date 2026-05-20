Ohm Health Takes Home Red Dot Award, Named One of the Most Innovative Fitness and Wellness Companies of 2026 by Athletech News

The recognition highlights Ohm Health's approach to stress recovery and nervous system regulation through light, sound, and touch.

RICHMOND, Va., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohm Health, the company behind the Resonance Lamp, has been named to Athletech News' Most Innovative Fitness & Wellness Companies of 2026 list, an annual award recognizing the most innovative brands in the industry.

Athletech News recognized Ohm for "lighting the way toward improved well-being," noting the Resonance Lamp's design-driven approach makes wellness accessible and effective. By directing users through synchronized breathing and multisensory cues, the lamp delivers immediate stress relief and supports lasting nervous system balance.

Founder and CEO James McGoff had tried meditation apps and wondered if there was a more hands-on way to train your nervous system. After researching the connection between breathing and the cardiovascular system, James developed the idea for Ohm.

"The recognition is exciting, but it also validates the vision," said McGoff. "Stress recovery has long been considered a mental exercise, but the science shows that with some controlled breathing, people can regain mental capacity for their day. The Resonance Lamp makes finding that capacity and calm easy for just about anyone, so people can take on as much, or as little, as they want to."

In addition to the Athletech designation, Ohm Health recently received the Red Dot Design Award, one of the world's largest design competitions. This recognition reflects Ohm's partnership with design and innovation firm, Whipsaw, who helped create the lamp's unique design.

A New Category at the Intersection of Wellness and Design

Grounded in heart-rate variability (HRV) biofeedback and resonance breathing science, the Ohm Resonance Lamp offers a new way to improve well-being. Instead of tracking performance, it guides users through clinically validated breathing patterns proven to enhance HRV, promote vagal tone, boost oxygenation, stabilize blood pressure, and reduce cortisol.

The lamp works as both a calming light source and an interactive breath coach. Picking up the Ohm "stone" activates biosensors to measure HRV, breathing rate, and other subtle changes. The lamp helps users attain a calm state by visually and physically guiding them through slow breathing exercises, vibrating in sync with the breath, and changing colors from amber to blue as relaxation increases.

Unlike most wellness devices that rely on dashboards and data, the Resonance Lamp does not require a screen. The Ohm Resonance Lamp is currently available via preorder and will begin shipping in Q3.

About Ohm Health

Founded in 2024, Ohm makes nervous system regulation accessible, intuitive, and beautiful. The Ohm Resonance Lamp is designed to help anyone manage stress and improve resilience. For more information and to pre-order, visit https://ohm.health.

SOURCE Ohm Health