oHy Brings Magnesium-Powered Hydrogen Water to Texas Through H-E-B

Hydrogen sparkling water built for a smoother sip and zero-compromise hydration, now on shelves at select H-E-B locations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- oHy, a hydrogen sparkling water brand, today announced its official Texas debut, launching several of its core flavors in select H‑E‑B locations starting today. Expanding its retail footprint through one of the nation's most beloved regional grocers, oHy is bringing Texas shoppers a new, better-for-you sparkling water option designed to support recovery, natural energy and overall wellbeing.

The launch includes placement in the sparkling water aisle at approximately 146 of H‑E‑B locations—representing the retailer's top-performing doors and signaling strong early confidence in oHy's appeal among Texas consumers.

"We're incredibly proud to bring oHy to Texas through H‑E‑B, a retailer known for curating high‑quality, innovative products," said Trent Hartwig, Co‑Founder and CEO of oHy. "This launch represents a meaningful milestone as we continue scaling ready‑to‑drink hydrogen water and meeting growing consumer demand for functional beverages that fit seamlessly into their everyday lives."

oHy delivers a refreshing take on sparkling water, combining ultra‑purified water with USDA Organic flavors and magnesium, which naturally generates hydrogen as part of the process. The magnesium works to create tiny hydrogen bubbles that are smoother on the palate and gentler on the body than conventional carbonation - an approach that also delivers antioxidant benefits. Each can features zero calories, zero sugar, and zero sweeteners.

Available oHy flavors at H‑E‑B include:

Strawberry Lemon - bright with a citrus lift

Cherry Lime - bold and tart with a subtle sweet finish

Lemon Lime - crisp, clean, and classically refreshing

Raspberry - vibrant with a light berry bite

oHy is currently available in select H‑E‑B stores starting today. To locate your nearest store, visit: https://drinkohy.com/pages/find

About H-E-B: H-E-B, with sales of more than $50 billion, operates over 455 stores in Texas and Mexico. Known for its innovation and community service, H-E-B celebrates its 120th anniversary this year. Recognized for its fresh food, quality products, convenient services, and a commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, H-E-B strives to provide the best customer experience and low prices. Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs over 170,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. For more information, visit heb.com and the H-E-B Newsroom.

About oHy: oHy Hydrogen Sparkling Water offers a refreshing take on a classic favorite, with a focus on disrupting the stagnant sparkling water category. Founded in 2024 by Trent Hartwig and John Green in Grand Rapids, MI with a goal to share with the consumer a cleaner and better-for-you sparkling water. Unlike typical sparkling waters that may have a sharp or aggressive carbonation, oHy's hydrogen bubbles are smoother, creating a less acidic mouthfeel. oHy combines organic ingredients with the essence of real fruit, delivering both sweetness and zest with every sip. Key Benefits of oHy: - Certified USDA Organic - Hydrogen (1.4ppm) - for a smoother bubble - Magnesium - 0 Calories / 0 Sugar / 0 Sweeteners - Non-GMO Project Verified - Ultra-Purified Water - Proudly Made in the USA. Learn more about oHy @drinkohy or visit drinkohy.com.

SOURCE oHy