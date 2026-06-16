Organic hydrogen sparkling water brand expands flavor lineup following Midwest debut

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- oHy, a Grand Rapids-founded hydrogen sparkling water brand, today announced the nationwide launch of two new flavors, Blackberry and Pineapple. The flavors debuted in all Meijer stores across the Midwest in April and are now available nationwide through select retailers, including Amazon.

oHy launches two new ready-to-drink hydrogen Water flavors nationwide.

The two new flavors represent oHy's first flavor expansion since launching in 2025, marking a key milestone in the brand's continued growth. Rolling out just ahead of peak summer months, Blackberry and Pineapple are designed to meet increased demand for refreshing, functional hydration during warm‑weather activities with its antioxidant support, from workouts and outdoor recreation to everyday on‑the‑go refreshment. With these additions, oHy's portfolio now spans six flavors:

Blackberry

Pineapple

Strawberry Lemon

Cherry Lime

Lemon Lime

Raspberry

"From the start, we've been focused on innovating with purpose and meeting evolving consumer demand," said Trent Hartwig, co-founder and CEO of oHy. "Our ability to deliver hydrogen water at scale sets us apart in the industry, and these new flavors represent an important step forward. The launch of Blackberry and Pineapple is not only an expansion of our flavor lineup, but also serves as a foundation for future innovations across the functional hydration market."

At oHy, flavor innovation is guided by a deep understanding of evolving consumer preferences. Blackberry and pineapple have emerged as standout choices, with consumers gravitating toward blackberry for its rich, refined profile, while pineapple offers a vibrant, refreshing brightness that complements the brand's modern approach to sparkling water.

oHy is Non-GMO Project verified and features a magnesium-rich formula with antioxidant support and contains zero sugar, zero calories and zero sweeteners. The brand is designed to support recovery, natural energy and overall well-being, offering a smoother, less acidic take on sparkling water – using USDA Organic fruit-derived flavors so consumers can enjoy high-quality, thoughtfully sourced ingredients.

The new flavors are now available at all Meijer locations across Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Kentucky, as well as through Amazon, Erewhon, Faire, and select additional retailers. To find a location near you, visit drinkohy.com/pages/find.

About oHy: oHy Hydrogen Sparkling Water offers a refreshing take on a classic favorite, with a focus on disrupting the stagnant sparkling water category. Founded in 2024 by Trent Hartwig and John Green in Grand Rapids, MI with a goal to share with the consumer a cleaner and better-for-you sparkling water. Unlike typical sparkling waters that may have a sharp or aggressive carbonation, oHy's hydrogen bubbles are smoother, creating a less acidic mouthfeel. oHy combines organic ingredients with the essence of real fruit, delivering both sweetness and zest with every sip. Key Benefits of oHy: - Certified USDA Organic - Hydrogen (1.4ppm) - for a smoother bubble - Magnesium - 0 Calories / 0 Sugar / 0 Sweeteners - Non-GMO Project Verified - Ultra-Purified Water - Proudly Made in the USA. Learn more about oHy @drinkyohy or visit drinkohy.com.

SOURCE oHy