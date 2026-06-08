Ojos Locos Launches Más Rewards Visit Challenge and Epic Fan Experiences for the World Cup

Culturally-Rooted Sports Cantina Introduces 'Fútbol Passport' Loyalty Experience with Daily Giveaways Timed to the Summer of Soccer

DALLAS, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ojos Locos Sports Cantina, the culturally-rooted Latin sports cantina and scratch kitchen, is kicking off the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the launch of its Más Rewards World Cup "Casa de Fútbol" Check-In Challenge, a loyalty-driven initiative designed to reward guests for repeat visits and make every match a reason to come back.

Running from June 11 through July 19, the challenge introduces a "fútbol passport" experience alongside in-restaurant activations and giveaways tied to the global tournament.

The fútbol passport unlocks the following rewards:

1st Visit: 250 bonus points, halfway to a $5 reward

2nd Visit: Free Chips & Queso

3rd Visit: Free Fried Jalapeños y Pickles

4th Visit: Free Churros

5th Visit: Buy One, Get One 6 Wings and entry to win UFC tickets

Guests who complete the Más Rewards Visit Challenge will be entered for a chance to win two tickets to Noche UFC in September, a themed fight night celebrating Mexican Independence Day and honoring the culture and contributions of Mexican fighters to combat sports.

To further enhance the World Cup in-restaurant experience, Ojos Locos will also host daily giveaways during group play, including FIFA jerseys, shirts, and hats.

"Moments like the World Cup are exactly what Ojos Locos was built for, which is bringing sports fans together around great food, drinks, and nonstop energy," said Destinee Rollins, Chief Marketing Officer of Ojos Locos Sports Cantina. "With the Más Rewards Visit Challenge, we wanted to create something that rewards our guests for showing up, celebrating with us, and making Ojos Locos their home base throughout the entire tournament. Everything we're doing is designed to keep fans engaged while enjoying the energy of game day."

The sports cantina also recently introduced new menu items to complement the perfect World Cup watch party:

Carne Asada Fries – Seasoned fries layered with grilled carne asada, a blend of Monterey Jack, Chihuahua, and queso fresco, topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, cilantro, and house salsas.

Seasoned fries layered with grilled carne asada, a blend of Monterey Jack, Chihuahua, and queso fresco, topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, cilantro, and house salsas. Birria Pizza – Layered flour tortillas with slow-cooked brisket, pulled chicken, melted cheeses and birria consommé for dipping.

Layered flour tortillas with slow-cooked brisket, pulled chicken, melted cheeses and birria consommé for dipping. Birria Ramen – Tapatío ramen infused with scratch-made tortilla soup, brisket, salsa roja, and fresh toppings.

Tapatío ramen infused with scratch-made tortilla soup, brisket, salsa roja, and fresh toppings. Cali Burrito – Carne asada, seasoned fries, melted cheeses, guacamole and pico de gallo served with chips and house sauces.

Carne asada, seasoned fries, melted cheeses, guacamole and pico de gallo served with chips and house sauces. Casamigos Margarita – Made with Casamigos Blanco tequila, triple sec, agave, orange juice, and fresh lime, finished with a salted rim.

Ojos Locos continues to deliver a high-energy sports viewing experience with wall-to-wall TVs, bilingual broadcasts, and a scratch kitchen featuring bold American and Mexican flavors, from street tacos and wings to ice-cold 29° cerveza served in frosty mugs and 100 oz. balones.

With 35 locations across Texas, California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Nevada, Ojos Locos is positioning itself as a go-to destination for fans looking to celebrate the biggest sporting event of the summer.

To learn more about Ojos Locos, visit www.ojoslocos.com. To learn more about Ojos Más Rewards, visit https://ojoslocos.com/rewards.

SOURCE Ojos Locos Sports Cantina