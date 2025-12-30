Game On: Ojos Locos Sports Cantina Launches Loyalty Program and Refreshed Menu Innovations to Start the New Year

Culturally Authentic Scratch Kitchen Introduces Loco Rewards and Elevated Menu Offerings

DALLAS, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ojos Locos, the culturally-rooted sports cantina, is kicking off 2026 with a refreshed guest experience, introducing a new loyalty program alongside menu and beverage enhancements designed to deliver more authentic Latin flavors and greater value. The updates reflect the brand's continued investment in quality, hospitality and the communities it serves across the Southwest.

At the center of Ojos Locos' enhanced guest experience is the launch of Loco Rewards, the brand's new loyalty program created to recognize and reward frequent guests. Members receive 250 bonus points upon joining and earn five points for every dollar spent, unlocking rewards with no minimum purchase required. Guests can redeem multiple rewards at once, enjoy exclusive members-only offers and receive early alerts about specials and menu updates.

"We have always been about bringing communities together over shared love of food and sports, and Loco Rewards gives us a new way to recognize the guests who continue to choose Ojos Locos as their place to gather, enjoy a meal and watch the game," said Destinee Rollins, CMO of Ojos Locos Sports Cantina. "As we start the new year, we're thrilled to offer a loyalty experience that delivers real value, meaningful rewards and an even deeper connection to the culture, sports and hospitality that define our brand."

To celebrate the launch, guests who sign up for Loco Rewards in January will be entered to win two free tickets to the 2026 World Cup, connecting the program to Ojos Locos' passion for sports and shared experiences.

Alongside the loyalty launch, the sports cantina is refining its menu staples with upgraded preparations and ingredients that reflect a more culturally-rooted, Latin-inspired approach to cooking and dining. Guests can now enjoy a roasted and charred Elote Loco finished with crema, queso fresco, Valentina, and chile en polvo, alongside a reimagined Birria de Res made with slow-cooked brisket then finish up with a basket of Churros made fresh daily by a Dallas-based Mexican bakery. Ojos Locos has also taken their authentic handmade tortillas to a new level – now each one is hand-pressed daily in the cantinas.

"With this latest menu evolution, we focused on preparation, presentation, and ingredient pairings to highlight classic Latin techniques," said Alex Sadowsky, Director of Culinary and Beverage. "Every refinement was intentional, from seasoning to the balance of the plate, allowing the ingredients to stand on their own while keeping the menu approachable and true to the lively game-day atmosphere Ojos Locos is known for."

To better accommodate group dining ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Ojos Locos has introduced a larger taco platter designed for sharing. Beginning in January, the brand's popular daily Especiales, many priced at $10 or less, will roll out across all locations. Highlights include a Late-Night Taco Platter featuring 10 tacos for $10, along with expanded late-night food offerings, giving guests more ways to enjoy approachable, value-driven menu options any time of day.

Behind the bar, Ojos Locos has refreshed its 2026 beverage lineup with reworked cocktail recipes, an expanded high-end tequila program, and trend-forward flavor profiles designed to complement the brand's game-day energy. Highlights include the Milagro Mexican Martini, Cadillac Margarita, and Horchata Sin Dolor, alongside a dynamic mixed-shot selection featuring guest-favorite Paleta and new additions like Mexican Candy and Spicy Mango.

With 35 locations across Texas, California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Nevada, Ojos Locos continues to grow while staying rooted in flavor, hospitality, and community connection. The January launch marks an important step forward for the brand as it enters the new year with renewed energy and a sharpened focus on guest experience.

For more information or to join Loco Rewards, guests can download the Ojos Locos app on the App Store or Google Play. To learn more about the loyalty program, visit https://ojoslocos.com/rewards.

To learn more about Ojos Locos, visit www.ojoslocos.com.

