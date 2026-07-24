Okuma America Corporation to Exhibit at IMTS 2026 with Comprehensive Lineup

Newly Designed Machines, Open-architecture CNC Control, Multiple Automation Systems, Intelligent Technologies, World-Class Services, Sustainable Initiatives, & More to be Featured

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The leadership team at Okuma America Corporation, a global leader and single-source builder of computer numeric control (CNC) machine tools, controls, and automation systems, is excited to announce the company's exhibition plans for the 2026 International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) to be held in Chicago, Illinois, from September 14 to 19, 2026.

The leadership team at Okuma America Corporation, a global leader and single-source builder of computer numeric control (CNC) machine tools, controls, and automation systems, is excited to announce the company’s exhibition plans for the 2026 International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) to be held in Chicago, Illinois, from September 14 to 19, 2026.

Within its 17,000 square-foot booth, the company plans to showcase a comprehensive offering for the metalworking industry featuring new CNC machine tools, an industry-leading CNC control, a robust line of automation systems, intelligent manufacturing technologies, new world-class services, and more. Okuma America Corporation will host a media event in the South Hall (Booth #338500) on Tuesday, September 15 at 2:00 pm to highlight the company's IMTS offerings, share insights from the Okuma leadership team, and showcase latest technologies during booth tours.

New & Notable

Four CNC Machines to Make Americas Debut

Of the 11 CNC machine tools Okuma will exhibit at IMTS 2026, four will make their debut in the Americas:

NEW - Okuma MB-100V Vertical Machining Center

- Okuma MB-100V Vertical Machining Center NEW - Okuma GENOS M4000H-e Horizontal Machining Center

- Okuma GENOS M4000H-e Horizontal Machining Center NEW - Okuma MS-320H Horizontal Machining Center

- Okuma MS-320H Horizontal Machining Center NEW - Okuma MULTUS U1000 Multitasking Lathe

Okuma Factory Automation and Peripherals

Okuma will present a comprehensive lineup of automation systems developed by the Okuma Factory Automation (OFA) Group, along with best-in-class solutions from its industry partners, all of which seamlessly integrate with Okuma machines. Leading the charge on automation innovation, Okuma is partnering with Intrinsic AI to display an AI automation robot cell. The company is pleased to announce that 9 of its 11 IMTS 2026 CNC machine tools will be paired with automation systems, including three solutions making their debut in the Americas:

NEXT GENERATION – Okuma Robot Loader (ORL) Series Enhancements & Additions - easy-to-integrate robotic systems designed to load and unload workpieces from machines Okuma Robot Loader Drawer II (ORL-D II) Okuma Robot Loader for Machining Centers (ORL-MC II) with pallet Okuma Robot Loader Plus with Pallet (ORL+) – a system designed to perform multiple functions

– Okuma Robot Loader (ORL) Series Enhancements & Additions - easy-to-integrate robotic systems designed to load and unload workpieces from machines NEW – Okuma Tower Pallet Changer – vertical, two-level pallet changer with 13-pallet capacity

– Okuma Tower Pallet Changer – vertical, two-level pallet changer with 13-pallet capacity NEW – Modular Automatic Tool Changer

NEW Virtual Reality Experience

Okuma will provide IMTS 2026 attendees with the opportunity to explore various Okuma machine models in a virtual reality environment. A dedicated area within the Okuma booth (booth #338500) will be available for participants to wear a virtual reality headset to view, walk around, and interact with a virtual 3D model of various Okuma CNC machine tools. This includes models beyond what is physically being exhibited within the booth, such as the MCR-A5CII double column machining center.

NEW Explore the Okuma Global Repair Center

Okuma is thrilled to share details of its newly constructed Global Repair Center at its headquarters campus in Charlotte, NC. The 35,000 square-foot facility brings mechanical and electrical repair, component exchange, upgrades, and legacy part fabrication together in a new, state-of-the-art building that is four times larger than previous dedicated space. Backed by advanced inspection, testing, CNC simulation, and thousands of ready-to-ship parts, the facility maximizes uptime, safeguards Okuma users' investment, and reinforces Okuma's promise to Passionately Pursue a Customer for Life. Booth visitors may explore the new facility via a 3D-printed model and watch a video of the facility's impressive operations.

NEW Tribute to America 250

Okuma is pleased to recognize and celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States of America with several tributes within its booth experience. Booth visitors can see an intricately-crafted Bald Eagle which is being created on the Okuma MU-8000V vertical machining center. Additionally, the company will also reward attendees who complete an in-booth survey with an exclusive baseball hat that features an American flag design element. Also, the GENOS M4000H-e horizontal machining center, which will be making its Americas Debut, will feature a one-of-a-kind patriotic graphics theme, produced by the company's NASCAR partner, Richard Childress Racing.

Okuma Machine Featured in Partner Booth

Okuma is proud to partner with 50+ companies in the manufacturing industry through our Partners in Technology program, many who will be featured in demonstrations throughout the Okuma booth. Several program members are also exhibiting at IMTS 2026, including Air Turbine Tool. They will feature an Okuma GENOS M560-V vertical machining center in working display at their booth (#431645).

Comprehensive Technology Lineup

Okuma will showcase 11 CNC machine tools at the show, representing a wide range of the company's vast product lines. Among these are four new products making their Americas debut. Additionally, ten unique automation systems will be on display, including three proprietary innovations from Okuma Factory Automation. The distinctive OSP-P500 control system will be featured on 9 of the 11 CNC machines in the booth, as well as on free-standing interactive simulators. Okuma will also highlight key components of its world-class service and support program.

Okuma's complete IMTS 2026 machine, control, and automation lineup includes:

Okuma Machining Centers Paired Automation System GENOS M4000H-e - NEW Internal Two-Station Automatic Pallet Changer (APC) MB-100V - NEW

MB-5000HII Okuma Tower Pallet Changer MS-320H - NEW Okuma Robot Loader Drawer II (ORL-D II) MU-8000V Modular Automation Cell GENOS M460V-5AX (5-axis) Okuma Robot Loader Machining Center II (ORL-MC II) & Modular Automatic Tool Changer (ATC) Lathes Paired Automation System LB2000 EX III MYW Okuma Robot Loader Plus with pallet (ORL+) LT2000 EX 3T3MY Okuma NC Unloader and LNS Bar Feeder LU3000 EX Okuma Gantry Loader (OGL) Multitasking Lathes Paired Automation System MULTUS U1000 - NEW

Grinder Paired Automation System GA26W Okuma Robot Loader Plus with pallet (ORL+)

Other Highlights

Okuma Speaking & Media Engagements

There will be multiple opportunities for show visitors to attend speaking engagements led by Okuma executive leadership and experts, including:

Okuma Press Conference on Tuesday, 9/15 at 2 PM CST, located in the Virtual Reality section of Okuma Booth (booth #338500)

Simon Schneider, Director of Okuma Factory Automation, to present "The Automation Impact: Short-Term Wins to Long-Term Transformations" at Room W192-C on Tuesday, 9/15 at 2:15 CST

Wade Andersion, Vice President of Engineering and Okuma Factory Automation, to present at the Blaser Swisslube Booth (booth #431228) on Tuesday 9/15 at 3 PM CST

Okuma is pleased to partner with a variety of manufacturing trade publications for scheduled media engagement and filming sessions throughout IMTS 2026. This includes outlets such as Practical Machinist, MTD CNC, Modern Machine Shop, and more.

Sustainability Initiatives

At Okuma, we're working together to build a better machine tool and a better future. Okuma CNC machines are equipped with Okuma's "Green Smart Machine" technology, a series of combined technologies that harmonize high-performance machining with intelligent energy management controls. Specifically, these technologies include Okuma's proprietary ECO suite plus and Thermo-Friendly Concept, both of which will be displayed at IMTS 2026.

Okuma Best-in-Class Distributor Network

In support of Okuma's mission of 'Passionately Pursuing a Customer for Life', Okuma has created strategic relationships with best-in-class distributorships to support customer needs within their local regions of operation. Representatives from each of Okuma's distributors will be onsite at IMTS 2026.

Okuma Partners in Technology

Okuma's Partners in Technology network brings together 50+ companies that represent best-in-class manufacturing solutions and technologies that pair perfectly with Okuma CNC machine tools.

For more information on Okuma's IMTS offering, visit www.okuma.com/imts.

About Okuma America Corporation

Okuma America Corporation is the U.S.-based sales, marketing, engineering, and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world-leading builder of CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools, controls, and automation systems. The company was founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan, and is the industry's only single-source provider of CNC machines, drives, motors, encoders, spindles, and automation systems, all manufactured by Okuma. The company designs its own CNC controls to integrate seamlessly with each machine tool's functionality. In 2014 Okuma launched the Okuma App Store, the industry's only centralized online marketplace for machine tool apps and related content at that time. Along with its extensive distribution network (largest in the Americas), and Partners in Technology network of enhanced manufacturing technologies, Okuma is committed to helping users gain competitive advantage through the open possibilities of machine tools today and into the future. For more information, visit Okuma.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Okuma America Corporation