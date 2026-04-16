Okuma America Corporation Receives Awards for Training Program at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership at Okuma America Corporation, a global manufacturer of computer numeric control (CNC) machine tools and automation systems, is pleased to share that its Okuma Machine Tool Academy program, in partnership with Rowan-Cabarrus Community College (RCCC), has been recognized with multiple awards.

Leadership at Okuma America Corporation is pleased to share that its Okuma Machine Tool Academy program has been awarded by the North Carolina Community College System and American Association of Community Colleges.

The American Association of Community Colleges bestowed the company with the 2026 Outstanding College/Corporate Partnership Award, which recognizes collaborative excellence between a business and a U.S. community college. Okuma was also recognized by the North Carolina Community College System with their 2026 Innovative Leadership Award, which honors a business that demonstrates innovative approaches in partnership with North Carolina community colleges.

The partnership between Okuma and RCCC began in 2021 with the establishment of the Okuma Machine Tool Academy (OMTA) at the college's Advanced Technology Center on the North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis, N.C. OMTA bridges traditional education and modern manufacturing with high-level technical training through a variety of courses, such as electrical maintenance, mechanical maintenance, programming, and operation on CNC machine tools. OMTA houses several Okuma CNC machine tools for hands-on instruction, including a GENOS M460V-5AX (five-axis vertical machining center), GENOS L3000-e MYW (horizontal lathe), MA-4000H (horizontal machining center), and MULTUS B400II (multitasking lathe).

"We were honored to receive these prestigious awards, and equally honored to have an opportunity to work with the Rowan Cabarrus Community College Team to offer continuing education programs to workforce members within the manufacturing industry," shared Natalie Rogers, Training Program Manager at Okuma. "Partnering with Rowan Cabarrus has enabled Okuma to elevate its classroom and hands-on training programs, allowing attendees to level up their skills, maximize impacts for their businesses, and advance the manufacturing industry. We couldn't be more pleased with the partnership."

Since its founding, more than 800 students have attended an OMTA course. These students represent world-class companies, including SpaceX, Harley Davidson, and more, from all over the United States and the world, positioning North Carolina as a leader in global industrial innovation.

For more information and a list of upcoming courses, please visit the OMTA webpage. To register for an OMTA course, please complete the interest form.

About Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

Opening its doors in 1963, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is one of 58 colleges in the state-supported North Carolina Community College System. Rowan-Cabarrus is a comprehensive, community-focused institution of higher learning, serving the residents of Rowan and Cabarrus counties at multiple campus locations and through on-line programs. Rowan-Cabarrus offers fully-accredited associate degree programs in more than 30 areas of study, including arts and sciences, business, information technology, health and public services, engineering technologies, and biotechnology, as well as dozens of diplomas and certifications. Rowan-Cabarrus provides more than 2,000 course offerings, serving a yearly overall enrollment of more than 20,000 students. In addition, Rowan-Cabarrus provides education and job-training programs at the North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis.

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About Okuma America Corporation

Okuma America Corporation is the U.S.-based sales, marketing, engineering, and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world-leading manufacturer of CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools, controls, and automation systems. The company was founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan, and is the industry's only single-source provider of CNC machines, drives, motors, encoders, spindles, and automation systems, all manufactured by Okuma. The company designs its own CNC controls that drive each machine tool's functionality. In 2014, Okuma launched the Okuma App Store, a centralized online marketplace for machine tool apps and related content. Along with its extensive distribution network (largest in the Americas), and Partners in Technology network of enhanced manufacturing technologies, Okuma is committed to helping users gain competitive advantages through the open possibilities of machine tools and automation systems today and into the future. For more information, visit Okuma.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Okuma America Corporation