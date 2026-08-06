OLD REPUBLIC ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC HIRE AT OLD REPUBLIC EXCESS & SURPLUS

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) – today announced that John Paulk has been appointed Chief Operating Officer of Old Republic Excess & Surplus, reporting to Ralph Sabbagh, President.

In making this announcement, Craig Smiddy, Old Republic International's President and Chief Executive Officer, noted, "In this role, John will be focusing on optimizing business performance and driving operational excellence across Old Republic Excess & Surplus. John brings over 20 years of executive experience, a deep understanding of the specialty E&S space, and a track record of leading high-performance teams. We look forward to Ralph and John working closely together to build Old Republic into a leading E&S insurer."

About Old Republic

Old Republic is a leading specialty insurer that operates diverse property & casualty and title insurance companies. Founded in 1923 and a member of the Fortune 500®, we are a leader in underwriting and risk management services for business partners across the United States and Canada. Our specialized operating companies offer significant expertise in their fields, enabling us to provide tailored solutions that set us apart. For more information, please visit www.oldrepublic.com.



At Old Republic: At Financial Relations Board: Craig R. Smiddy: President and Chief Executive Officer Investors: Joe Calabrese/[email protected]







SOURCE Old Republic International Corporation