OLD REPUBLIC ANNOUNCES NATIONAL PARTNERSHIP WITH HOPE FOR THE WARRIORS®

CHICAGO, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) – today announced a national partnership with Hope For The Warriors® (HOPE), a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting veterans, service members, military families, and caregivers. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening communities by supporting those who have served our country and the families who serve alongside them.

Through a personalized, whole-person approach where HOPE recognizes the uniqueness of every military family's journey, the organization provides practical programs and accessible resources that address a range of needs, including career transitions, financial wellbeing, mental health, and community connection. By meeting people where they are, HOPE helps veterans, service members, military families, and caregivers navigate the challenges and opportunities they encounter during and beyond military service.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, HOPE continues to expand its impact. Since its founding, the organization has served more than 203,000 individuals, including more than 49,000 in 2025 alone. That sustained growth reflects the organization's ability to evolve alongside the changing needs of the military community over the past two decades.

"We are proud to support HOPE and the meaningful work they do making a difference in the lives of those who have made sacrifices for our country," said Craig R. Smiddy, Old Republic's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Their commitment to uplifting members of the military community reflects values we deeply share – integrity, resilience, and a long-term commitment to helping individuals thrive."

"We are honored to partner with Old Republic as a company that shares HOPE's commitment to strengthening the lives of veterans, service members and their families," said Robin Kelleher, Hope For The Warriors co-founder and CEO. "We're excited for this partnership to remind the nation of the service and sacrifice put forth by military families and showcase how HOPE's programs and resources empower members of the military community to build resilience and find connections."

Together, Old Republic and HOPE look forward to expanding this partnership nationwide, ensuring more veterans, service members, military families, and caregivers have access to trusted programs and resources that empower them to move forward with confidence and build the futures they envision.

About Old Republic

Old Republic is a leading specialty insurer that operates diverse property & casualty and title insurance companies. Founded in 1923 and a member of the Fortune 500®, we are a leader in underwriting and risk management services for business partners across the United States and Canada. Our specialized operating companies offer significant expertise in their fields, enabling us to provide tailored solutions that set us apart. For more information, please visit www.oldrepublic.com.

About Hope For The Warriors

Hope For The Warriors (HOPE) is a national leader driving transformative change for the post-9/11 U.S. military community (including veterans and active-duty service members as well as military caregivers, spouses and family members, and families of the fallen). At HOPE, our mission is to deliver unparalleled services that uplift individuals and their families as they navigate the complexities of military life. We are committed to fostering resilience and a sense of purpose, ensuring that those who have served our nation will thrive. Together, we forge a strong community that champions courage, commitment, and grit. To learn more or support our mission, visit hopeforthewarriors.org.

At Old Republic: At Financial Relations Board: Craig R. Smiddy: President and Chief Executive Officer Investors: Joe Calabrese/[email protected]

SOURCE Old Republic International Corporation