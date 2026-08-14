OLD REPUBLIC DECLARES THIRD QUARTER REGULAR DIVIDEND OF 31.5 CENTS PER SHARE

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Old Republic International Corporation

Aug 14, 2026, 07:00 ET

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) today announced its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 31.5 cents per share. This dividend is payable on September 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on September 4, 2026. Subject to Board approval of each quarter's new rate, the full year's dividend will amount to $1.26 per share compared to $1.16 per share paid in 2025, an 8.6% increase. 

2026 marks the 45th consecutive year that Old Republic has increased its regular dividend and the 85th year of uninterrupted regular dividend payments.

About Old Republic

Old Republic is a leading specialty insurer that operates diverse property & casualty and title insurance companies. Founded in 1923 and a member of the Fortune 500®, we are a leader in underwriting and risk management services for business partners across the United States and Canada. Our specialized operating companies offer significant expertise in their fields, enabling us to provide tailored solutions that set us apart. For more information, please visit www.oldrepublic.com.

At Old Republic:

At Financial Relations Board:

Craig R. Smiddy: President and Chief Executive Officer

Investors: Joe Calabrese/[email protected]

SOURCE Old Republic International Corporation

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