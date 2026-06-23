Oldcastle Infrastructure Launches SmartCapture™ to Transform Stormwater Storage into Active Water Management

New collaboration with Opti combines precast storage and adaptive control technology to help communities manage stormwater more efficiently and effectively.

ATLANTA, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oldcastle Infrastructure today announced an agreement with Opti to launch SmartCapture™, America's first fully integrated smart stormwater storage system. By combining precast concrete storage with embedded continuous monitoring and adaptive control (CMAC), SmartCapture transforms stormwater storage from a passive asset to an actively managed system.

As the only packaged stormwater detention and retention solution with fully integrated CMAC, weather monitoring and level monitoring, SmartCapture helps engineers and owners improve performance, reduce project footprint and simplify construction while adapting in real time to changing weather and site conditions.

"SmartCapture brings together stormwater storage and adaptive control in a way the market has not seen before," said Matika Made, president of water quality at Oldcastle Infrastructure. "For engineers, municipalities and developers under pressure to do more with smaller footprints, tighter budgets and evolving weather patterns, this solution offers a practical way to improve performance, simplify construction and build more resilient stormwater systems."

Oldcastle Infrastructure and Opti recently implemented the technology on a flood mitigation project in Statesboro, Ga., transforming a passive retention system into an active stormwater management asset. The system monitors weather forecast data, water levels and downstream conditions, automatically lowering levels to mitigate flood risk. Water levels in Lake Sal can be reduced by up to two feet to create an additional 19.5 acre-feet of storage – over ten times what would have been possible using conventional techniques.

In another recent project, SmartCapture eliminated the need for an entire additional system, avoiding associated unit, excavation and installation costs and removing approximately two weeks of construction time from the critical path. The project delivered a net capital cost saving of between $315,000 and $425,000 while improving effective storage performance through real-time control.

SmartCapture also gives municipalities and owners better visibility into system performance after installation. Easily integrated into SCADA systems, the platform provides real-time monitoring and reporting to support regulatory compliance, reduce asset management burden and help agencies make more confident, data-driven stormwater infrastructure decisions.

"By embedding adaptive control directly into the storage system, SmartCapture makes advanced stormwater management more accessible and easier to implement at scale," said Viktor Hlas, president at Opti. "Together with Oldcastle Infrastructure, we're helping customers move beyond old, passive designs to modern infrastructure that can respond in real time to changing conditions and deliver best-in-class outcomes. This is the standard, and people are going to look back and wonder why they ever did it any other way."

About Oldcastle Infrastructure

Oldcastle Infrastructure™, A CRH Company, is the leading provider of building materials, products and services for infrastructure projects to several North American market sectors, including water, communications and energy. For more information, visit oldcastleinfrastructure.com.

About Opti

Opti is the leader of digital infrastructure solutions for stormwater management, delivering real-time asset tracking, performance monitoring, and automated control products. By combining proprietary rugged hardware and connectivity with cloud intelligence, Opti's control technology yields up to a 10x performance improvement over traditional passive designs while unlocking up to 90% in capital and operating savings. This digital watershed platform seamlessly integrates modern infrastructure with planning and operational intelligence to secure greater flood resilience, cleaner water, and optimized land footprints for communities and developers. Learn more at www.optirtc.com.

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SOURCE Oldcastle Infrastructure