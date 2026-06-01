ATLANTA, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axius Water is now part of Oldcastle Infrastructure, strengthening its ability to deliver integrated water infrastructure solutions across municipal and industrial systems.

"Effective wastewater treatment is a significant challenge facing society at a time when water scarcity is a growing issue. Axius Water brings a strong track record backed by established customer relationships and expertise that are highly complementary to Oldcastle Infrastructure's existing water business," said Tim Ortman, President of Americas Building Products. "Incorporating its capabilities into our connected portfolio aligns with our commitment to help solve the world's biggest infrastructure challenges."

Axius Water is a multi-brand platform specializing in secondary wastewater treatment and nutrient removal technologies, supporting critical process stages downstream of primary treatment. The addition of Axius enhances Oldcastle Infrastructure's technical coverage in key areas, providing more complete, system-level solutions across the water value chain—from collection and conveyance to advanced water treatment.

"Axius brings capabilities that complement our existing offerings in water transmission and water quality," said Matt Clemson, President of Oldcastle Infrastructure's National Solutions division. "By combining our expertise, we'll be able to offer more integrated approaches to system design and infrastructure upgrades."

Formed in 2019 by KKR, a leading global investment firm, and XPV Water Partners, a leading water-focused investment firm, Axius has grown into a global leader in advanced water quality solutions.

"We're excited to enter this next chapter as part of Oldcastle Infrastructure, whose resources and reach will allow us to bring our solutions to even more communities facing wastewater challenges," said Chris McIntire, CEO of Axius Water.

Oldcastle Infrastructure and Axius Water will exhibit at WEFTEC in New Orleans, La. from September 28-30, 2026.

About Oldcastle Infrastructure

Oldcastle Infrastructure™, A CRH Company, is the leading provider of building materials, products and services for infrastructure projects to several North American market sectors, including water, communications and energy. For more information, visit www.oldcastleinfrastructure.com.

About Axius Water

Axius' differentiated products and services improve the effectiveness of the wastewater treatment process, thereby measurably improving the quality of treated water. The platform is expanding globally as it builds a diversified portfolio of operating companies that offer leading solutions that improve the overall wastewater management processes. For additional information about Axius Water, please visit www.axiuswater.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Oldcastle Infrastructure