Ole Henrik Bang-Andreasen Promoted to Partner at AVANT BIO

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AVANT BIO, a growth equity firm dedicated to the enabling technologies transforming tomorrow's therapeutics, today announced Ole Henrik Bang-Andreasen has been promoted to Partner. This promotion reflects Ole's contributions to AVANT BIO's investment strategy, portfolio company growth, and continued expansion across key life sciences markets.

Ole Henrik Bang-Andreasen

Since joining AVANT BIO, Ole has played an important role in advancing the firm's investment efforts, identifying innovative companies and technologies, and supporting the growth of AVANT BIO's portfolio companies. Ole has also been instrumental in strengthening AVANT BIO's presence in Europe and expanding the firm's reach across the region's growing life sciences innovation ecosystem.

"I am looking forward to continuing the work on making AVANT BIO the premier financier of growth-stage Life Science Industrials companies across the globe, and to continue building the AVANT BIO brand in this exciting sector." said Ole Henrik Bang-Andreasen.

Ole brings strong investment acumen, a global perspective, and deep experience supporting high-growth companies across the therapeutic enabling technology landscape. He serves on the boards of three AVANT BIO portfolio companies - PL BioScience, Abbelight, and PathPresenter, and has played an important role in helping the firm evaluate emerging opportunities, build relationships with founders and investors, and support portfolio company development.

Ole has spent the past 10 years investing in Life Science companies across the public and private markets, from company creation to IPO processes. Previously at Tower House Partners, ABG Sundal Collier, and Game Creek Capital, Ole has also built and lead competitive teams outside of the corporate world as a National Team Rower for Norway, Captain of the Northeastern University Men's Rowing Team, and professional cyclist for Trinity Racing.

"Ole joined AVANT BIO ahead of our Fund II launch and has been an integral part of our investment team and our strategy development. Ole has demonstrated exceptional leadership in both day-to-day and strategic initiatives and has made significant contributions to the growth and scaling of our firm." stated Daniella Kranjac, Founding General Partner at AVANT BIO.

AVANT BIO continues to build its team and leadership position at the forefront of therapeutic enabling technologies, leveraging the collective expertise of its team to help shape the future of Life Sciences, TechBio, and Healthtech.

About AVANT BIO

AVANT BIO LLC is a growth equity firm investing in therapeutic-enabling technologies shaping how tomorrow's therapies are discovered, developed, manufactured and delivered. With an investment focus engineered to accelerate new growth and innovation at various stages of company development, AVANT BIO is committed to amplifying value and unlocking the full potential of therapeutic enabling technologies, TechBio, and HealthTech. For further information, including opportunities to partner, visit www.avant.bio. Follow AVANT BIO on LinkedIn for the latest news and industry insights.

SOURCE AVANT BIO LLC