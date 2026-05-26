AVANT BIO Names Maik W. Jornitz and Lukas Utiger as Operating Advisors to Strengthen Portfolio Operational Support and Strategic Growth

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AVANT BIO, the growth equity firm investing in life science industrials and enabling technologies, today announced the appointment of Maik W. Jornitz and Lukas Utiger as Operating Advisors. In their new roles, both advisors will work alongside AVANT BIO's portfolio companies to support operational scaling, business development, and strategic growth initiatives, including service on portfolio company boards.

Lukas Utiger and Maik Jornitz

The appointments reflect AVANT BIO's "We Catalyze Value" approach, in which portfolio companies leverage the firm's global network, domain expertise, and active operational engagement to accelerate growth and maximize long-term value creation. As enabling technologies become increasingly critical to the development and manufacture of next-generation therapeutics, AVANT BIO is deepening its bench of seasoned operators who can help portfolio companies translate scientific breakthroughs into scalable, commercially successful businesses.

"Maik and Lukas are two of the most respected figures in bioprocess and biomanufacturing globally," said Daniella Kranjac, Founding General Partner of AVANT BIO. "Their depth of operational experience, their networks across the strategic acquirer universe, and their track records of building and scaling life science businesses make them ideal partners for our portfolio companies."

Maik W. Jornitz is the Founder and Principal Consultant of BioProcess Resources LLC and brings more than four decades of experience in bioprocessing, single-use technologies, sterile filtration, and facility design. He spent 26 years at Sartorius in roles of increasing responsibility, culminating as Senior Vice President for Global Product and Marketing Management, Bioprocess, and subsequently served for a decade as CEO and President of G-CON Manufacturing, where he helped pioneer modular cleanroom infrastructure for advanced therapeutics.

"I am truly delighted to join the highly professional and widely respected team at AVANT BIO," said Maik Jornitz. "Their commitment to growth, strategic investment, and forward-looking biopharma vision creates an inspiring environment focused on innovation, quality, and long-term impact. I look forward to contributing to and supporting this exciting journey ahead."

Maik is former Chair of the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) Board of Directors and Science Advisory Board, and has served on multiple PDA task forces. He currently serves on the boards of DIANT Pharma and Sunflower Therapeutics, and has been recognized three times on The Medicine Maker Power List as a top biopharma influencer. He holds an M.Eng. in Bioengineering from the University of Applied Sciences Hamburg and completed the PED program at IMD Business School in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Lukas Utiger brings more than three decades of executive leadership across the global CDMO and bioprocessing landscape. He spent 20 years at Lonza Group AG, where he progressed from Head of Research and Development for Exclusive Synthesis to Chief Operating Officer of Lonza Life Science Ingredients, and ultimately to Chief Operating Officer and President of Lonza Bioscience, based in Walkersville, Maryland.

He subsequently served as President and CEO of DSM Pharmaceutical Products and DPx Fine Chemicals, leading the business through its merger with Patheon, where he then held senior leadership roles for five years, including President of Drug Substance, before continuing for more than two years at Thermo Fisher Scientific as Group Vice President, Asian Strategy, Pharma Services Group, following Thermo's acquisition of Patheon. He currently leads Utiger Life Science Consulting and serves on the boards of Abzena, Aenova and Sharp Packaging Services.

"It is a great pleasure to join the energetic AVANT BIO team," said Lukas Utiger "After many years managing large businesses globally. I am excited to engage with innovative technology startups who are scaling commercially. Our goal is to nurture faster growth and efficiency based on our extensive experience and expertise."

About AVANT BIO

AVANT BIO LLC is a growth equity firm investing in therapeutic-enabling technologies shaping how tomorrow's therapies are discovered, developed, manufactured and delivered. With an investment focus engineered to accelerate new growth and innovation at various stages of company development, AVANT BIO is committed to amplifying value and unlocking the full potential of therapeutic enabling technologies, TechBio, and HealthTech. For further information, including opportunities to partner, visit www.avant.bio. Follow AVANT BIO on LinkedIn for the latest news and industry insights.

SOURCE AVANT BIO LLC