Olympus Announces Global Distribution Agreement with Endocision for Respiratory Cryobiopsy System

Portable Device is Designed to Support a Variety of Clinical Needs

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Corporation (Olympus), a global MedTech company committed to advancing endoscopy-enabled care, today announced an exclusive global distribution agreement with Endocision for a portable, single-use flexible cryocatheter system.

Under the agreement, Olympus will serve as the exclusive global distributor of the Endocision platform designed to support a variety of diagnostic and therapeutic bronchoscopic procedures. Olympus and Endocision expect commercial launch in the U.S., Canada and Europe early next year.

Olympus Corporation announced a global distribution agreement with Endocision for a portable, single-use flexible cryocatheter system.

The agreement will expand and enhance Olympus' respiratory portfolio, which includes endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS) that plays a key role in the visualization and biopsy of lung tissue and lymph nodes.

"This agreement with Endocision highlights Olympus' commitment to strengthening our respiratory solutions that range from peripheral bronchoscopy and radial EBUS to single-use bronchoscopes that provide the right scope in the right situation" said Seiji Kuramoto, Executive Officer and Surgical and Interventional Solutions Division Head at Olympus. "Our collaboration brings together Olympus' expertise in ultrasound technology and Endocision's innovative approach to cryotechnology to help support better patient outcomes."

Cryocatheter system offers portability, versatility

The system's portable design does not require an electric source or large CO2 tanks to operate, expanding access to cryobiopsy and cryoextraction into multiple care settings throughout the hospital such as bronchoscopy suites, ICUs, operating rooms and emergency departments.

Cryotechnology has become an important tool in interventional pulmonology and thoracic endoscopy, supporting both tissue acquisition and therapeutic airway interventions. Clinical applications may include transbronchial cryobiopsy for tissue acquisition, cryoextraction of foreign bodies, blood clots, and mucus plugs, as well as endobronchial tumor debulking and airway recanalization procedures.

Published studies have demonstrated that cryobiopsy can provide larger tissue specimens with less compression-related tissue damage (reduced crush artifact) compared with conventional forceps biopsy, potentially supporting histopathologic and molecular analyses.1

"We're excited to introduce the next generation of cryocatheter systems and partner with Olympus to help advance the field of interventional pulmonology and interventional thoracic endoscopy," said Dr. Moishe Liberman, President and Chief Medical Officer of Endocision. "The Endocision Cryocatheter System is designed to support a wide range of bronchoscopic applications, from tissue acquisition to therapeutic airway intervention, while also making cryotechnolgy accessible across multiple clinical settings."

Olympus and Endocision will present the Endocision Flexible Cryocatheter System during the American Association for Bronchology and Interventional Pulmonology (AABIP) annual conference Aug. 20-22 in Denver.

About Olympus

At Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide innovative solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states.

For more than 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed with the purpose of delivering optimal outcomes for its customers around the world. For more information, visit the Olympus website and follow the Olympus LinkedIn account.

About Endocision

Endocision is a Canadian-based medical technology company focused on developing innovative minimally invasive cryogenic devices for lung disease diagnosis and treatment. Founded in 2019, the company develops technologies compatible with traditional and robotic bronchoscopy platforms, with the goal of improving patient outcomes through safer and more effective pulmonary interventions. For more information, visit the Endocision website and follow the Endocision LinkedIn account.

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1 Matsumoto Y, Nakai T, Tanaka M, et al. Diagnostic Outcomes and Safety of Cryobiopsy Added to Conventional Sampling Methods: An Observational Study. Chest. 2021;160(5):1890-1901.