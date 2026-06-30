New Campaign Honors the Everyday Moments, Family Traditions and Shared Meals Amid Historical Moments That Connect Generations

Key Takeaways:

Omaha Steaks is partnering with actor Kevin Costner for a new national advertising campaign celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The campaign highlights the brand's 109-year history of helping families mark life's everyday moments and milestone celebrations amid major moments in American history.

The campaign debuts June 30, 2026, across broadcast television and Omaha Steaks' digital channels.

OMAHA, Neb., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omaha Steaks, America's Original Butcher, is launching a new campaign featuring the voice of Academy Award-winning actor Kevin Costner to commemorate America's 250th anniversary. The "America's Table" campaign reflects on the moments that shaped America—from homecomings and historic milestones to ordinary family dinners—and the role the dinner table has played in bringing generations together throughout the country's history.

OMAHA STEAKS PARTNERS WITH KEVIN COSTNER TO CELEBRATE AMERICA'S 250TH ANNIVERSARY WITH NEW “AMERICA’S TABLE” CAMPAIGN

Launching today, June 30, the campaign traces iconic moments in American history alongside the everyday meals shared around the dinner table, highlighting Omaha Steaks' longstanding role in gathering people together, celebrating milestones, and creating traditions across generations.

The creative moves through defining moments in American history—from wartime homecomings and the moon landing to the challenges of the pandemic—showing how families continued to gather around the table through it all. Throughout the spot, the dinner table serves as a symbol of connection, continuity and shared experience across generations—traditions Omaha Steaks has been honored to be part of for more than a century.

"I've always admired the story behind this iconic brand," said Costner. "The world moves fast, and life pulls us in a hundred different directions, but the dinner table is still where family comes together. It's where we stay connected, where stories are shared, and where memories are made. Those moments are too important to lose; we can't afford to let family dinner fall through the cracks. Omaha Steaks has been helping families keep that tradition and foundation strong for a very long time."

"For 250 years, America's story has unfolded around the dinner table," said Nate Rempe, President and CEO of Omaha Steaks. "Through celebrations, homecomings, milestones and everyday family meals, people have gathered together to share food and create memories. For more than a century, Omaha Steaks has been honored to be part of those moments at America's table."

The campaign marks the beginning of Omaha Steaks' broader celebration of America's 250th anniversary and will be supported across broadcast television and the brand's digital channels throughout the summer.

The ad's creative was spearheaded by Omaha Steaks' internal creative team and WTA (Walz Tetrick Advertising), with production executed by WTA's TorchHouse Studio.

The ad will debut on June 30, 2026. It can be viewed on YouTube.

To bring the spirit of America's Table to your own backyard this summer, shop Omaha Steaks' exclusive 4th of July collection at OmahaSteaks.com/250.

About Omaha Steaks®

Omaha Steaks, America's Original Butcher, founded in 1917, is an Omaha, Nebraska-based, fifth-generation, family-owned company. Omaha Steaks markets and distributes a wide variety of the finest quality USDA-approved, grass-fed, grain-finished beef and other gourmet foods including seafood, pork, poultry, slow cooker and skillet meals, side dishes, appetizers, and desserts. Today, Omaha Steaks is recognized as the nation's largest direct response marketer of premium beef and gourmet foods, available to customers by calling 1-800-228-9055, online at www.OmahaSteaks.com or at retail stores nationwide.

For Omaha Steaks:

Kathleen Al-Marhoon, APR

[email protected]

SOURCE Omaha Steaks