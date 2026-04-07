Delivering a filet mignon experience at a sirloin price

Key Takeaways:

The new Omaha Steaks Top Sirloin Filet delivers a premium filet mignon-like experience at an affordable sirloin price and with bolder flavor.

It's carved tall and thick like filet mignon and extra-aged at least 35 days to earn the only USDA Certified Tender distinction for a top sirloin filet.

Available now at OmahaSteaks.com/topthis.

OMAHA, Neb., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omaha Steaks, America's Original Butcher, has once again built on its proud legacy as an industry pioneer by reintroducing a classic cut with a premium twist: the Top Sirloin Filet. As consumers continue to seek ways to save without sacrificing quality, Omaha Steaks is delivering a steak that offers a filet mignon experience at a more accessible price point.

OMAHA STEAKS INTRODUCES FIRST-EVER USDA CERTIFIED TENDER TOP SIRLOIN FILET

After a multi-year development and testing process, Omaha Steaks has elevated the top sirloin, allowing it to rightfully take its place beside the filet mignon. The steak is perfected using a new aging process of at least 35 days, followed by a proprietary freezing process designed to lock in peak flavor and tenderness. This unique method delivers the only steak of its kind to be scientifically tested and designated as USDA Certified Tender.

"As consumers look for new ways to save money, they shouldn't have to trade down on quality," said Nate Rempe, President and CEO of Omaha Steaks. "We're confident our Omaha Steaks Top Sirloin Filets will become America's new favorite steak. We've taken our expertise and reintroduced a cut that delivers a premium filet mignon experience at a non-premium price."

The Omaha Steaks USDA Certified Tender Top Sirloin Filets are packed with protein and available in a range of pre-portioned, individually sealed sizes for maximum convenience.

Omaha Steaks Top Sirloin Filets are available in:

5 oz. (31g protein)

6 oz. (37g protein)

7 oz. (46g protein)

Carved tall and thick like a filet mignon and double-trimmed for leanness by master butchers, the reimagined Top Sirloin Filet delivers a steakhouse-quality experience with everyday value. The result is a tender, flavorful cut that melts in your mouth and is similar in tenderness to a typical grocery store filet mignon — all at the price of a sirloin.

Experience the steakhouse-quality meal you deserve, without the steakhouse price. Visit OmahaSteaks.com/topthis to try them for yourself.

For more information on the USDA's Certified Tender and Certified Very Tender Programs, visit https://www.ams.usda.gov/grades-standards/beef/shields-and-marbling-pictures.

About Omaha Steaks®

Omaha Steaks, America's Original Butcher, founded in 1917, is an Omaha, Nebraska-based, fifth-generation, family-owned company. Omaha Steaks markets and distributes a wide variety of the finest quality USDA-approved, grass-fed, grain-finished beef and other gourmet foods including seafood, pork, poultry, slow cooker and skillet meals, side dishes, appetizers, and desserts. Today, Omaha Steaks is recognized as the nation's largest direct response marketer of premium beef and gourmet foods, available to customers by calling 1-800-228-9055, online at www.OmahaSteaks.com or at retail stores nationwide.

For Omaha Steaks:

Kathleen Al-Marhoon, APR

[email protected]

SOURCE Omaha Steaks