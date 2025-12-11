Omaha Steaks to Host a TikTok Shop Holiday Showcase Livestream Featuring Exclusive Discounts and Cooking Demos

Celebrate the season with live cooking tips, exclusive discounts and guaranteed Christmas delivery with Omaha Steaks

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omaha Steaks, America's Original Butcher, announces its official launch on TikTok Shop and a week-long holiday promotion on the platform, running December 11–17, 2025, anchored by a live shopping event on December 12 from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM CST. Users can join the interactive TikTok Shop livestream on @OmahaSteaks, hosted by Nebraska-based influencer Andrea Norris and featuring Omaha Steaks Executive Chef Mark Trimble, providing engaging cooking tips, real-time demonstrations and holiday tips.

Available exclusively during the Omaha Steaks TikTok Shop Live session, Omaha Steaks will offer up to 30% off select holiday gift packages, including the "Meat Me Under the Christmas Tree Pack" and the "Ultimate Gift Pack," in addition to a limited-time holiday promotion valid only during the live. Customers can also enjoy free shipping and guaranteed Christmas delivery when they place orders during the campaign on TikTok Shop, ensuring a seamless holiday shopping experience.

The "Meat Me Under the Christmas Tree Pack" will include:

4 Bacon-Wrapped Filet Mignons

4 Burgers

4 Gourmet Jumbo Franks

4 Potatoes au Gratin

4 Caramel Apple Tartlets

1 Omaha Steaks Seasoning

The "Ultimate Gift Package" will include:

4 Bacon-Wrapped Filet Mignons

4 Air-Chilled Boneless Chicken Breasts

4 PureGround Filet Mignon Burgers

4 Individual Scalloped Potatoes

4 Caramel Apple Tartlets

4 Gourmet Jumbo Franks

1 Omaha Steaks Seasoning

"Tapping into TikTok's dynamic platform allows us to engage directly with food lovers and gift buyers in a fresh, interactive way," said Angie Kubicek, senior director of growth marketing for Omaha Steaks. "Our live event brings holiday cooking inspiration right to viewers' screens, while exclusive deals make giving premium meals even easier this season."

Holiday shoppers can participate in the live event and explore Omaha Steaks' seasonal offerings by visiting TikTok Shop during the week of the promotion. To access the live event, visit Omaha Steaks Holiday Live - TikTok LIVE Events and follow @OmahaSteaks on TikTok for future deals exclusive to the platform.

