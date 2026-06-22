Omio survey reveals 'interests over influencers' - Only 6% of U.S. travelers include social media trends among the factors shaping their next trip

Personal interests, not trends, drive vacation booking decisions, with recommendations from friends and family outweighing influencers

BERLIN, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the widespread belief that social media drives travel decisions, new data paints a different picture. Only 6% of U.S. travelers say they choose their vacation destinations based on social media trends or popular online content, among other behaviors. Instead, most prioritize their own interests and are more satisfied when they do.

This is the finding of a new international survey by the multimodal booking platform Omio, conducted by YouGov among 7,567 people across Italy, Spain, Germany, the UK and the U.S. among people who are likely to travel.

Travel, it's personal

For most travelers, vacations are still shaped by what truly matters to them individually. 68% of U.S. travelers say personal interests are one of their most important factors when planning a trip, ahead of budget (56%) and practical considerations such as ease of travel or organization (48%).

Travel for the love, not the likes

The findings also show that vacations are rarely treated as a performance. Only 5% of respondents say they feel pressure to document or share their trip on social media. Just 11% say they choose destinations based on how impressive they might appear.

Don't believe the travel hype

Rather than following trends, many travelers are consciously moving away from them. 19% say they have avoided destinations they perceived as overcrowded or overhyped. 15% state that they actively look for lesser-known or less crowded alternatives. This points to a growing preference for more intentional travel choices, with a focus on experience rather than visibility.

Word of mouth has the final say

While social media remains an important source of inspiration, it has limited influence on final decisions. Influencers or external online sources are cited by 6% of travelers as a factor when planning. 25% say they have chosen a destination based on suggestions from friends, family, or colleagues.

Social care, not social share

Among Gen Z, 23% say they feel a strong sense of expectation, for example, to visit certain places or plan trips that are worth sharing. Among Baby Boomers, this figure drops to just 3%. 16% of Gen Z say they have chosen a destination because it seemed particularly impressive or exciting to others. photos.

Veronica Diquattro, President B2C & Supply at Omio, commented:

"Travel is one area where people are pushing back against the pressure to follow trends and conform to the norm. Our data shows that the majority of travelers are not trying to keep up with online hype, but are opting for trips that genuinely meet their individual needs. Social media may spark ideas, but it's personal passions and peer-to-peer recommendations that ultimately drive booking decisions. That's exactly where platforms like Omio add value, helping people turn inspiration into the right journey for them."

About the study

The data from this survey is based on online interviews with members of the YouGov panel who had previously agreed to participate. A total of 7,567 individuals were surveyed between April 8 and April 11, 2026 (1,213 in the U.S.). The sample was quota-controlled by age, gender, and region, and the results were subsequently weighted accordingly. The results are representative of the population residing in Germany, Spain, Italy, the UK and the U.S.

SOURCE Omio