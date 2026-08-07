Omio survey reveals: 54% of U.S. travelers avoid booking destinations they can't pronounce

BERLIN, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of American travelers are limiting where they go on vacation due to a surprisingly simple barrier: not knowing how to pronounce their chosen destination. New research commissioned by Omio, the global multi-modal booking platform, reveals that 40% of U.S. adults are less likely to visit a destination if they're unsure how to pronounce it. 54% admit the fear of 'getting it wrong' has even stopped them from booking a trip altogether. It's not just pronunciation either; knowing how to type and search for places correctly is also a common barrier due to unfamiliar letter combinations.

From Ljubljana (lyoo-BLYAH-nah) to Reykjavik (RAKE-yah-vik) and Montjuïc (mon-zhwEEK), many of the world's most culturally rich locations are being overlooked, not because they lack appeal, but because U.S. travelers are too embarrassed to say them out loud.

Rooted in social anxiety, 22% of American travelers worry about sounding rude, 23% fear embarrassment, and 20% worry that people will judge them. For one in five (20%), some destinations that feel difficult to pronounce are also perceived as more complicated and stressful to navigate.

Furthermore, 45% of U.S. travelers admit that if they can't say it, they're less likely to share it with friends and family, meaning harder-to-pronounce destinations are less likely to receive that valuable word-of-mouth buzz. As a result, 33% are more likely to actively stick to destinations they already know how to say, defaulting to familiar favorites and missing out on lesser-known gems.

U.S. travelers want to change, however; 61% say they actively want to improve their pronunciation before traveling. That said, few are turning to traditional experts for help, with just 19% turning to travel professionals. Instead, 39% turn to YouTube, 36% rely on AI tools and search engines, and 29% use social platforms such as TikTok for quick, accessible tips.

To help people explore more confidently, Omio, is helping remove barriers that can make new destinations feel intimidating. By supporting travelers not just with booking, but with the confidence to navigate unfamiliar places, Omio aims to make travel feel more accessible from the very first search. In partnership with renowned polyglot and language expert Alex Rawlings, the brand has created a pronunciation guide that helps travelers feel more confident when discovering new destinations.

Polyglot and expert Alex Rawlings, commented: "Pronunciation can feel like a barrier, but it doesn't need to be perfect. The key is to focus on the sounds rather than trying to replicate every letter exactly. Breaking words into smaller parts and practicing them slowly can make a big difference. Even a small effort is often appreciated by locals and can help travelers feel far more confident when exploring a new destination".

Facundo Viguie Aleman, CMO at Omio, added: "We believe travel should feel exciting and accessible, not intimidating. With so many incredible destinations reachable by train, bus, ferry or plane, we want to give people the confidence to explore beyond the obvious. We know that even small barriers, like unfamiliar place names, can make travel feel daunting, so pairing up with Alex to produce the guide will help keen travelers to discover new destinations with ease."

The pronunciation guide is now available under the following link, helping travelers overcome their hesitation, embrace new destinations, and ultimately ensure that if they can say it right, they can travel further.

https://www.omio.com/travel/pronunciation-guide

SOURCE Omio