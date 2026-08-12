Omni Family of Services Becomes the Nation's Third Certified Hope-Centered Organization

National recognition highlights Omni's leadership in embedding the Science of Hope throughout its workforce, culture, and services.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Family of Services and Omni Family Institute have been officially recognized as a Certified Hope-Centered Organization, becoming just the third organization in the United States to earn this distinction from the Hope Research Center.

As a Certified Hope-Centered Organization, Omni intentionally integrates the Science of Hope throughout leadership, workforce development, organizational culture, and service delivery.

The certification recognizes organizations that intentionally integrate the Science of Hope throughout leadership, workforce development, organizational culture, and service delivery. Following a comprehensive self-study and fidelity review, Omni was recognized for embedding hope-centered principles across the organization—from employee well-being and leadership development to clinical practice and improved outcomes for the children, adults, and families it serves.

"This recognition reflects a transformational journey for our organization," said Jane Wintz, Chief Executive Officer of Omni Family of Services. "The Science of Hope has become more than a professional development initiative. It has become part of our culture—shaping how we lead, support our employees, strengthen our services, and partner with children and families to build brighter futures. We are honored to become the nation's third Certified Hope-Centered Organization."

Omni's journey with the Science of Hope began in 2023 through the formation of the Hope Collective, a partnership among Omni Family of Services, the Hope Research Center, and the Attend Behavior technology platform. The initiative was supported by a four-year Tennessee Department of Children's Services Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) Innovation Grant, funded by the Tennessee General Assembly, with the goal of reducing the impact of adverse childhood experiences for families across Tennessee.

What began as a statewide innovation initiative has since evolved into an organization-wide framework influencing leadership development, workforce well-being, child welfare practice, behavioral health services, and organizational culture throughout Omni Family of Services and Omni Family Institute.

The certification review recognized Omni's investment in training Hope Navigators, integrating hope into clinical and child welfare practice, fostering Communities of Practice, and establishing the infrastructure needed to sustain long-term hope-centered organizational change. The review also highlighted Omni's leadership commitment, organizational branding, and organizational measurement while identifying continued policy integration as an opportunity to further strengthen organizational fidelity.

"This certification reflects years of intentional work by our employees and leadership," said Mindy Kiser, President of Omni Family Institute. "The Science of Hope provides practical, research-based strategies that strengthen resilience, improve workforce well-being, and create better outcomes for the children and families we serve. We are incredibly proud to help lead this work nationally."

The Hope Research Center also recognized Amy Savage, Omni Family Institute's Hope Ambassador, for her exceptional leadership throughout the implementation process. Savage has guided Hope Navigator training, supported implementation projects across multiple service areas, fostered Communities of Practice, and partnered with leaders to strategically embed hope throughout the organization.

"This achievement belongs to every employee who has embraced hope as part of our culture," added Wintz. "Together, we are demonstrating that when organizations intentionally cultivate hope, they create stronger teams, healthier workplaces, and better outcomes for the people they serve."

About Omni Family of Services

Founded in 1991, Omni Family of Services is a national human services organization. Together with JusticeWorks YouthCare, the combined organization provides child welfare, behavioral health, community-based, and juvenile justice services across 10 states. Employing more than 1,200 changemakers, the organization delivers innovative, trauma-responsive, and evidence-based programs that strengthen individuals, families, and communities. Learn more at www.theomnifamily.com.

About Omni Family Institute

Launched in 2023, Omni Family Institute delivers evidence-based models, implementation support, training, and consulting that strengthen child welfare, behavioral health, and human service organizations nationwide. Through innovative learning experiences and practical implementation strategies, the Institute equips professionals and organizations to improve outcomes for children and families. Learn more at www.omnifamilyinstitute.com.

Websites: www.theomnifamily.com, www.omnifamilyinstitute.com

SOURCE Omni Family of Services