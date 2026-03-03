OMNI FAMILY OF SERVICES ACQUIRES JUSTICEWORKS YOUTHCARE

"We are so excited to welcome JusticeWorks to our Omni family," said Omni Family of Services CEO, Jane Wintz. "Founder, Dan Heit, and the entire team at JusticeWorks have dedicated their lives to building better futures for youth, families and communities. I've long admired their work and the programs they've built to support children and families. They complement and go hand-in-hand with the work we do at Omni."

She continued: "With this acquisition, not only will our Omni footprint expand, we'll bring JusticeWorks programs and services to our Omni clients to help even more families thrive."

Founded in 1999 by renowned behavioral health leader Dan Heit, JusticeWorks partners with public and private agencies to provide impactful and cost-effective services across six states including Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The organization employs over 600 employees, who will become employee-owners as a result of the acquisition. Heit notes that the acquisition is both mission-aligned and a win for JusticeWorks employees.

"Our mission has always been to build better futures for children and families," said Heit. "We know that Omni Family of Services shares that same passion and mission. When we started talking about what it could look like for us to join forces, we quickly realized that we could really accelerate the change we want to see in the world by doing this work together."

Heit continued: "We're already a team of changemakers—and so is Omni. Now, as a member of the Omni and 3LS Inc. family of employee-owned companies, our team members will benefit from the value that their exceptional work helps create. The future is going to be very exciting."

Heit will continue to serve JusticeWorks YouthCare as CEO Emeritus. In addition, Omni's services will expand from five states to 10, and the organization's employee size will increase to more than 1,200—both critical milestones for 3LS Inc. CEO, Eric Strickland.

"We are thrilled to welcome the JusticeWorks team, not just into the Omni family, but into our 3LS family of employee-owned companies," said Strickland. "We're essentially doubling the amount of people participating in our employee ownership plan and most importantly, we're doubling the number of kids and families we're serving. It's a win across the board."

About Omni Family of Services

Omni Family of Services is a national human services agency providing child welfare, behavioral health and community-based services to children, adults and families. With a commitment to delivering the highest quality care, Omni combines innovative tools, evidence-based practices and a full continuum of trauma-responsive solutions to support and empower clients on their journey to healing. Founded in 1991, Omni is part of the 3LS Inc. family of employee-owned companies and is headquartered in Nashville, TN, serving clients across 10 states. Learn more about Omni Family of Services at theomnifamily.com .

About JusticeWorks YouthCare

Founded in 1999, JusticeWorks YouthCare is a leading human services agency dedicated to building better futures for youth, families, and communities through innovative and accountable programs. Focusing on Child Welfare and Juvenile Justice programming, JusticeWorks partners with public and private agencies to provide impactful and cost-effective services across multiple states. Learn more about JusticeWorks YouthCare at justiceworksyouthcare.com .

About 3LS, Inc.

3LS, Inc. is a rapidly growing family of 26 employee-owned companies, with nearly 1,400 employees across the country, unified in their mission to empower good. With roots in health and human services, today 3LS invests in quality child welfare and behavioral healthcare services, transformative technology, and exceptional professional services — driving growth and impact for similar changemaker organizations and generational opportunity for its employee owners. Visit www.3ls.com<http://www.3ls.com/> to learn more.

SOURCE Omni Family of Services