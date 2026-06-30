Omnigo Brings Modern Operational Visibility to Correctional Facilities with New Jail Management System

Cloud-hosted platform centralizes inmate management from intake through release, helping facilities improve coordination, accountability, and decision-making

ST. LOUIS, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnigo, a leading provider of incident management software for public safety and security organizations, today announced the launch of its new Jail Management System (JMS), a platform designed to streamline operations, improve coordination, and strengthen operational control across correctional facilities.

The launch comes at a time when correctional facilities nationwide are navigating staffing shortages, heightened expectations for inmate care and safety, and increasing accountability requirements.

Omnigo Jail Management System brings every stage of jail management into one connected system—from intake and housing to release and reporting. Create a single source of truth that improves accuracy, increases efficiency, enhances visibility, and helps your team operate with confidence.

"Today's correctional facilities are often operating with technology that has not kept pace with the modernization seen across other areas of public safety," said Kevin Lafeber, CEO at Omnigo. "Many facilities are still relying on disconnected systems and manual processes that make it difficult to keep inmate records updated, coordinate movement and daily activities, and ensure staff are working from accurate, up-to-date information."

Omnigo's Jail Management System enables correctional facilities to manage the entire inmate lifecycle — from intake through release — within a single workflow. As inmates move through the facility, receive care, participate in scheduled activities, and transition in and out of custody, staff can access and update centralized inmate information in real time. The result is a complete, up-to-date view of inmate activity that helps improve coordination, reduce administrative burden, and support more informed decision-making.

"When correctional staff have a clear picture of what's happening throughout their facility, they can spend less time chasing information and more time focusing on safety, accountability, and the people in their care," said Lafeber.

For more information about Omnigo's Jail Management System, visit https://www.omnigo.com/solution/jail-management-system.

About Omnigo

Omnigo equips public safety and security professionals with intuitive, highly configurable incident management software that helps protect the people and property around them safely and effectively. For more than 20 years, the company has delivered solutions across Corporate, Courts, Education, Gaming, Healthcare, Hospitality, and Public Safety environments. Customers consistently find that investing in these solutions reduces manual, repetitive administrative tasks, delivering meaningful time and cost savings, while providing data-driven insights that helps teams strengthen response, planning, and readiness. Visit omnigo.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Omnigo Software