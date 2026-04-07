Omnigo Expands Incident Intelligence Through Integration with Evolv Weapons Detection

New partnership connects AI-powered weapons detection and facial recognition with centralized incident intelligence to strengthen security readiness and operational insight.

ST. LOUIS, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnigo, a leading provider of incident management software for public safety and security organizations, today announced a strategic partnership with Evolv, a pioneer in AI-based weapons detection solutions. The partnership introduces a new, integrated approach that connects early threat detection with centralized incident intelligence—strengthening how security organizations document, analyze, and respond to risk.

"Evolv's AI-powered system detects weapons and helps identify known persons of interest in real time. Omnigo ensures every alert—whether object-based or identity-based—becomes a structured, actionable incident that triggers response workflows and drives investigations through resolution." Post this Evolv’s AI-powered system detects weapons and helps identify known persons of interest in real time. Omnigo ensures every alert—whether object-based or identity-based—becomes a structured, actionable incident that triggers response workflows and drives investigations through resolution.

Through the integration with Evolv Express®, Omnigo's incident management platform transforms both weapons detection alerts and persons of interest recognition into structured incident records. Using cameras within the Evolv system, detected faces can be compared against authorized watchlists maintained in Omnigo— triggering predefined response actions when a match occurs. Security teams can immediately investigate and resolve events while capturing structured data that builds a growing intelligence foundation—extending insight beyond any single alert.

"Early detection is essential, but it's what organizations learn from each incident that ultimately strengthens security over time," said Kevin Lafeber, Chief Executive Officer, Omnigo. "Whether identifying a weapon or recognizing a known individual, this integration ensures every alert becomes part of a broader intelligence picture—revealing patterns, informing policy decisions, and improving preparedness for future threats."

Security leaders today face mounting pressure to balance safety, compliance, and customer experience amid rising operational costs and constrained budgets. As AI-enabled detection technologies evolve, organizations are recognizing that lasting security improvements depend on structured incident data and actionable insights—not fragmented information.

"With this partnership, Omnigo reinforces its role as the central system of record for modern security operations," added Lafeber. "By aligning early detection with structured incident intelligence, we're enabling security leaders to isolate threats earlier, push risk further from the people and property they protect and build the foresight needed to anticipate what comes next."

Evolv leaders emphasized the value of integrating perimeter detection with broader operational intelligence.

"This partnership represents a meaningful advancement in how organizations approach security," said Jason Grellner, VP of Healthcare at Evolv. "By connecting Evolv's detection capabilities with Omnigo's centralized incident platform, we're helping security leaders move beyond isolated alerts to coordinated, data-driven response strategies that enhance safety without compromising customer experience."

As an Evolv Premiere Partner, Omnigo sells, installs and supports Evolv Express® and Evolv eXpedite™ systems.

About Omnigo

Omnigo equips public safety and security professionals with intuitive, highly configurable incident management software that helps protect the people and property around them safely and effectively. For more than 20 years, the company has delivered solutions across Corporate, Courts, Education, Gaming, Healthcare, Hospitality, and Public Safety environments. Customers consistently find that investing in these solutions reduces manual, repetitive administrative tasks, delivering meaningful time and cost savings, while providing data-driven insights that helps teams strengthen response, planning, and readiness. For more information, visit omnigo.com.

About Evolv

Evolv is designed to transform human security by helping organizations detect potential threats, mitigate risk, and enhance safety using AI-powered security solutions with robust insights. Our technology has helped to create efficient and positive security screening experiences for the world's most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces. Evolv's mission is to create a safer world to live, work, learn, and play. For more information, visit evolv.com.

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SOURCE Omnigo Software