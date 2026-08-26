OMRON Expands Motion Portfolio with Introduction of the New M1 Inverter Family

New inverter platform delivers advanced motor control, integrated safety, and seamless Sysmac connectivity to simplify machine design and improve operational performance.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OMRON Automation has introduced the M1 Inverter family, a new addition to its motion portfolio designed to provide machine builders and manufacturers with a scalable solution for AC motor control. The M1 family combines advanced drive performance, flexible networking options, and integrated safety capabilities to help customers simplify automation architectures while improving machine efficiency and reliability.

M1 Inverter

The M1 inverter family is available in multiple communication variants, including EtherCAT, EtherNet/IP (EMP), and RS-485, supporting integration across a wide range of industrial automation environments. Designed to control motor speed, torque, and positioning, the M1 platform supports applications such as material handling, packaging, pumping, HVAC, compressors, and other systems that depend on precise motor control.

A key differentiator of the M1 family is its seamless integration with the OMRON Sysmac automation platform. Through native EtherCAT connectivity and support for Fail Safe over EtherCAT (FSoE), the M1 enables machine builders to combine motion control, networking, and safety within a unified environment. This approach can reduce system complexity, accelerate commissioning, and simplify maintenance throughout the machine lifecycle.

The M1 family also incorporates SIL3 PLe Safe Torque Off (STO) functionality, enabling high levels of machine safety while reducing the need for additional external safety components. By integrating safety directly into the inverter, manufacturers can reduce wiring, conserve panel space, and create cleaner machine designs without compromising protection or performance.

It's engineered to support a broad range of motor types, allowing manufacturers to standardize on a common inverter platform across multiple machine designs. The result is greater flexibility, reduced training requirements, simpler spare-parts management, and improved operational consistency across facilities and applications.

Learn more: For more information about the M1 Inverter Family and OMRON's Motion Portfolio.

SOURCE Omron Automation Americas