OMRON Introduces DX100 Data Flow Edge Device for Fast, Secure Industrial Data Collection

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omron Automation has released the DX100 Data Flow Edge Device, an industrial edge solution designed to connect directly to existing PLCs, sensors, and other automation devices. DX100 enables manufacturers to securely connects, collects, formats, and shares data intuitively. Without modifying current control logic or requiring extensive programming experience.

DX100 Data Flow Edge Device

DX100 is a single, industrial data edge device that supports a broad range of industrial protocols. It standardizes data at the source and delivers it to higher-level systems in a consistent, repeatable way, accelerating digital transformation initiative across the factory floor.

Industrial connectivity to existing machines: Collect data from installed equipment without modifying or replacing current control systems.





SpeeDBee Synapse low-code environment: Low-code flow chart design with prebuilt collectors enables faster deployment by users with varying skill levels.





Flexible development platform for custom logic: An easy-to-use environment supporting Python that allows teams to build and deploy tailored data processing logic.





Built-in support for production dashboards: With Grafana built-in, the single unit can host a wide range of dashboards, delivering visualizations as unique as the data being collected.





Standard northbound interfaces to cloud systems: Collect data over MQTT, and SQL, then share the consolidated data over MQTT to maximize network bandwidth.





Predictable licensing for scalable deployments: Transparent, device-based licensing helps control costs as systems expand across multiple lines or facilities.

About Omron Automation

Omron Automation is an industrial automation partner that creates, sells, and services fully integrated automation solutions that include sensing, control, safety, vision, motion, and more. Established in 1933, OMRON helps businesses solve problems with creativity in more than 110 countries. Visit https://automation.omron.com/en/us/

